Loris Karius set for SHOCK appearance in Carabao Cup final vs Man Utd as Newcastle face goalkeeper crisis after Nick Pope red card

Newcastle are set to start Loris Karius in goal against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final with Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka unavailable.

Newcastle facing goalkeeper crisis for final

Nick Pope suspended after red card against Liverpool

Martin Dubravka is cup-tied

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle are set to use third-choice stopper Karius in goal in the Carabao Cup final after suffering a goalkeeping crisis. First-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope was sent off during Newcastle's Premier League clash against Liverpool, meaning he will be suspended for the final. Back-up stopper Dubravka is also unavailable as he featured in the competition earlier in the season while on loan with Manchester United and is therefore cup-tied.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Karius joined Newcastle on a short-term contract in the summer and extended his deal until the end of the season in January. The 29-year-old has not yet made a competitive appearance for the Magpies and indeed has not played a senior game since featuring in a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim while on loan with Union Berlin back in February 2021.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Pope's red card was the first time he's been sent off in the Premier League.

WHAT'S NEXT: Newcastle now have a free week to prepare for the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, while opponents Manchester United face a crunch Europa League play-off second leg against Barcelona on Thursday at Old Trafford.