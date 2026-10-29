'Trent hasn't been the same since he left' - Liverpool warned against re-signing struggling Real Madrid outcast Alexander-Arnold by Glen Johnson

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has warned the Merseyside club against bringing Real Madrid full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield amid his ongoing struggles in Spain. The ex-England international believes his old side must resist any temptation to re-sign the 28-year-old player following a difficult spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Advertisement

Former defender opposes Anfield return

Johnson feels Liverpool supporters "wouldn't want to see" their former academy graduate return to Merseyside after watching his form dip following his 2025 exit. Having spent 20 years with his boyhood club before leaving on a free transfer for a fresh challenge, the right-back has made just six La Liga appearances this season. Under Jose Mourinho, he has started only four matches across all competitions.

Mourinho hierarchy leaves Englishman sidelined

Although the defender was a mainstay during his trophy-laden spell in the Premier League, his decision to run down his contract at the end of the 2024-25 season drew mixed reactions on Merseyside. Since arriving in the Spanish capital, the England international has slipped to third-choice right-back in Mourinho's pecking order behind Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries.

Speaking in an interview with Betfred, former Reds full-back Johnson explained why the club should avoid a reunion: "It's not something that I would want to see because Trent hasn't been the same since he left Liverpool. He was obviously unbelievable at Liverpool and sometimes it's best to leave it that way. I don't think he's the same player that he was because if he was, he'd be playing for Real Madrid and we wouldn't be having this conversation."

Clasico cameo highlights peripheral status

The full-back's marginalisation in Madrid was underlined during the recent Clasico victory over arch-rivals Barcelona, where he was only introduced off the bench in second-half stoppage time to help close out a 2-1 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fearing that a second spell on Merseyside would tarnish the defender's standing among the Anfield faithful if he failed to recapture his peak form, Johnson added: "I don't think he's the same and if he returned to Liverpool and people are expecting him to be the Trent of old and he's not, then he could begin to undo his previous legacy. I wouldn't like to see it and I'm pretty sure that the fans wouldn't too."

January window brings career crossroads

With both Valverde and Dumfries firmly ahead of him in Mourinho's plans, Alexander-Arnold faces a decisive few months as he attempts to salvage his Madrid career before the winter transfer window opens. Should he remain restricted to late substitute appearances over the coming weeks, speculation over a January departure from the Bernabeu will only intensify. However, an emotional homecoming to Anfield appears unlikely to gain universal backing.