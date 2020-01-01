Rare loss has Liverpool hungry again as Gomez turns attention back to title bid

The Reds were beaten by Atletico Madrid in their latest Champions League outing, with Jurgen Klopp’s side determined to bounce back at home and abroad

A rare defeat for has given the Premier League leaders “hunger again”, says Joe Gomez, with Jurgen Klopp’s side looking to offer a positive response to their setback against .

The first leg of a Champions League last-16 encounter with La Liga heavyweights did not play out as planned for the Reds.

An uncharacteristic lack of cutting edge saw Liverpool suffer a 1-0 loss at Wanda Metropolitano and they now have work to do in the defence of their European crown, but attention is about to shift back to domestic matters.

A 22-point lead is held at the top of the Premier League table, with only two points dropped through 26 games, and Gomez says Klopp’s men are ready to raise their game again.

The international defender told Liverpool’s official website as they prepare to follow up an outing against Atletico with a visit from West Ham on Monday: “It’s disappointing and not something we’re used to.

“But if anything, it just gives us that motivation to bounce back and make it right as quickly as possible. Sometimes it happens and you need to take the positives from it.

“It gives us that hunger again – not that we didn’t have it but we just want to bounce back and make it right. That’s what we’ll try to do.”

Liverpool, who have become unaccustomed to losing over the course of the last 12 months, will get the chance to right a few wrongs against Atletico when the Spaniards pay a visit to Anfield on March 11.

Gomez is already looking forward to that encounter, with another memorable European night on Merseyside being lined up by a side that boasts a rich history when it comes to overcoming adversity in continental clashes.

He added: “It’s massive.

“That’s what we play for, that’s part of this club and what it’s all about – big European nights. We’ll look forward to it.

“It’ll be a good match-up; [the first leg] showed it can be a good game. We’ll look forward to it. We’ve got some time in between then, we’ve got to focus on the Premier League now and be ready when it comes back around.”