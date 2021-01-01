Liverpool consider Minamino loan offer from Southampton

The 26-year-old has found playing time difficult to come by at Anfield and could make a deadline day switch to the Saints

Liverpool are considering an offer from Southampton to take Takumi Minamino on loan for the rest of the season.

The Saints have made contact with the Reds late on the final day of the transfer window as they look to bolster their forward line.

No decision has been made by Liverpool at this stage, but sources have told Goal that they would be open to a deal for the Japan international, who has found first-team opportunities hard to come by this season.

Minamino has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, but was included in the starting XI on just seven occasions. He has started just twice in the Premier League.

The last of those starts, at Crystal Palace in December, saw him net his first league goal for the club, but he has been given only six minutes of playing time since – as well as a 61-minute outing against an Aston Villa youth team in the FA Cup.

Southampton have moved having missed out on a deal for Bournemouth’s Joshua King, who looks set to join either Everton or Fulham. But with less than two hours remaining in the window, they face a race against time to get the switch completed, if Liverpool decide to sanction it.

Liverpool confirmed the signing of centre-back Ben Davies from Preston earlier on Monday, the 25-year-old completing a surprise £1.6 million ($2.1m) switch.

They are hoping to confirm another new defender before the deadline, with Ozan Kabak set to sign on loan from Schalke, with the option of a permanent £18m ($24.5m) transfer in the summer.

Sepp van den Berg, the 19-year-old Dutch centre-back signed from PEC Zwolle in 2019, has joined Preston on loan for the rest of the season, while goalkeeper Liam Hughes, 19, has arrived from Celtic and will be part of Barry Lewtas’ U23 setup.

A move for Derby teenager Kaide Gordon, 16, is also being pursued.

Liverpool, who are currently four points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, are next in action on Wednesday when they host Brighton. Four days later, they go head-to-head with Pep Guardiola's side.