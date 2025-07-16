Liverpool and Bournemouth go head-to-head on the opening weekend of the Premier League - and here's how to get tickets

Premier League's defending champions Liverpool will take on Bournemouth in the curtain raiser of the new Premier League season in a nail-biting kick-off ahead of the new year. The 20-time champions host the Cherries on Aug 16 to mark their title defence, and we know how you can grab tickets.

The Reds, who have been quite shy in the transfer market, spent big this window. Having secured the services of Jeremie Fimpong early on, they signed a superstar in Florian Wirtz. Arne Slot's side is still in talks for other star names like Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi, so they'll be one to watch ahead of the Premier League.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, had half of their defence raided by top clubs, including Liverpool, for Milos Kerkez. Andoni Iraola hopes to finish strongly this season and aim for European spots after a rebuild. Their attack, which was quite shining last season, hopes to fire again with Evanilson leading the charge alongside Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert.

Looking to get your hands on some Premier League tickets ahead of the new season? You can get Liverpool tickets against Bournemouth with all the intel below.

Upcoming Premier League Liverpool vs Bournemouth fixtures

With the Premier League kicking off swiftly in the middle of August, Liverpool are set to take on Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the league. Here's what you need to know.

Date Fixture Stadium Kick-Off (BST) Tickets Fri, Aug 15 Liverpool vs Bournemouth Anfield 20:00 Liverpool FC, StubHub

Held at Anfield, the iconic home of Liverpool, it's set to be a good start to the season. Liverpool saw a title lift at Anfield with its supporters for the first time in 35 years last season. The iconic Kop end was bouncing with infectious energy as the celebrations extended into the night and beyond. The stadium has been home to Liverpool ever since they were formed in 1892. All four stands of the stadium are popular and need no special introduction. They are: The Spion Kop, The Main Stand, The Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand and the Anfield Road End.

After a recent expansion at the Anfield Road End, Anfield's capacity rose to 61,276, allowing more and more fans to watch the Reds. The stadium is also a popular concert venue, as famous artists like Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift regularly perform at the venue.

The stadium had a rich history of hosting international fixtures over the years, including the Euro 1996. However, the stadium has been unable to host international events since 2006 because of the club's inability to extend the pitch to match UEFA's parameters due to the proximity of the stands to the pitch. You'll also find Liverpool Women at home here, having played several games in the WSL.

How to buy Liverpool vs Bournemouth tickets?

Getty Images

The best way to get Liverpool vs Bournemouth tickets is from the official website of Liverpool. Fans need to have a Liverpool membership, called All Red Membership, to be able to buy the tickets. The ticketing website offers a registration link for the fans to enrol themselves in the ballot. The link goes live on 16 July and remains active till 22 July.

Members with prior matchday experience will be given priority in ticket allocation. The All Red Members with 13+ home games from the previous season will receive a personalised link that takes them to a queue for tickets.

Liverpool also offers hospitality packages and premium packages that offer fans the best chance to catch the game live, albeit at a premium price.

Travelling fans can buy the tickets from Bournemouth's official website with their membership.

What are the prices of Liverpool vs Bournemouth tickets?

Ticket prices at Anfield are usually fixed for specific stands. The best seats in the house are priced dearly than the others. There is also an age-wise split on the tickets. Fans over 65 or young adults, including the juniors, can enjoy the games at discounted prices.

The prices do usually vary for games with fierce rivals or games on special occasions. Since this is a season opener, expect the prices to be north of the usual fixed ones.

Here are some of the fixed prices of the popular stands of Anfield.

Tier Stand Adult (in £) Over 65 (in £) Young Adult (in £) Junior (in £) 1 Main Stand 61 45.75 30.50 9 2 Sir Kenny Dalglish / Main Stand 59 44.25 29.50 9 5 Anfield Road 50 37.50 25 9 8 Kop 44 33 22 9 11 Anfield Road 30 30 30 9 12 Main Stand Upper 9 9 9 9

On reselling sites like StubHub, the match tickets start from an average of £200 for the fixture.

How to buy cheap Liverpool vs Bournemouth tickets?

The prospect of finding cheap Liverpool vs Bournemouth tickets might be quite daunting. Given that it is the season opener and the Reds are at home as the defending champions, the demand would be quite incredible.

Fans have to be on the lookout in official ticketing queues to have the best chance of buying tickets for cheap. They must create a Liverpool supporter ID well in advance to stand a chance of winning the race.

The tickets are also available for cheap on reselling sites like StubHub and Viagogo.

Liverpool hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

Getty Images

Liverpool offers a matchday hospitality experience in a tie-up with the Hilton group. The users need to log in to the ticketing site of Liverpool and register themselves. The tickets for the Bournemouth game are live now.

Seat Unique has premium experience packages tailored for fans that offer everything from travel to stay, including match tickets. There are various options available to the fans inside the premium lounges of the stadium.

How to watch or stream Liverpool vs Bournemouth?

Liverpool vs Bournemouth will be the curtain raiser of the new Premier League season, with fans hunting down where to watch the Premier League. The entire world will have its eyes glued to the TV in anticipation of the new season.

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Main Event. NBC TV Network airs the game in the United States through its channels and streaming platforms like Peacock.

Where to stay around Anfield for Liverpool vs Bournemouth?

Liverpool is full of options for travelling fans to stay. There are options ranging from cheap stays to lavish 5-star hotels. Fans can explore areas such as Albert Dock and the Beatles Museum by staying near the downtown.

The interactive map below shows the options around Anfield and even farther ones that are easily accessible by public transport.