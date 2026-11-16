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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
team-logoCongo
team-logoComoros
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Celine Abrahams
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Watch Congo vs Comoros live: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Congo vs Comoros
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
TV Guide & Streaming
Congo
Comoros

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Congo vs Comoros in live Africa Cup of Nations Qualification action.

How to watch Congo vs Comoros with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaCanal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4

Congo host Comoros in an Africa Cup of Nations Qualification fixture, with both sides looking to settle matters after a goalless draw in the reverse fixture earlier this month.

Claude Le Roy's Congo side sit fourth in Group G and need a positive result to keep their qualification hopes alive. Three defeats in their last five outings across all competitions have put pressure on the home side to deliver at home.

Comoros arrive in second place in the group, making this a fixture with real stakes for Hubert Velud's side. A point from the first meeting has given them a platform, but they will know a win here could significantly strengthen their position.

The visitors have been inconsistent in recent months, mixing a victory over Namibia with defeats to Senegal and Cameroon. Their defensive record has been mixed, and Congo will be looking to exploit any vulnerabilities.

For Congo, goals have been hard to come by. They were held scoreless in the first leg and have struggled for attacking output across their recent run of results.

With qualification implications on the line for both teams, this second meeting between the sides promises to be a tightly contested affair. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the action.

Team news & squads

Congo vs Comoros Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Le Roy

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