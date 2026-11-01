How to watch Benfica vs Alverca with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United States Fubo South / Sub-Saharan Africa Startime

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Liga Portugal - Game Week 10 2 Nov 2026 - 15:15 Estadio da Luz

Benfica host Alverca at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon in a Liga Portugal fixture that puts second against tenth on the table. Marco Silva's side come into this match in commanding domestic form and will be expected to press their title credentials against a visiting side that has struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

Benfica have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring freely and conceding little. Their attack has looked sharp, and the squad depth across midfield and forward positions gives Silva plenty of options as the fixture list intensifies.

Alverca arrive in Lisbon having lost their most recent Liga Portugal outing, a 1-0 defeat to Arouca, and they were also knocked out of the Taca de Portugal by Tondela. Sergio Ferreira's side will need to show considerably more than they have in recent weeks if they are to trouble the hosts.

The head-to-head record offers little comfort for the visitors either. Benfica have won each of the three most recent meetings between these sides, including a 2-1 victory at this same venue in February 2026.

With Alverca also carrying suspensions and injury concerns heading into this fixture, the challenge facing Ferreira's squad is a steep one. Benfica, by contrast, are missing several players but retain more than enough quality to field a competitive XI.

For supporters looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about where to watch Benfica vs Alverca, including live stream options and kick-off time.

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