Lens vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Lens against PSG in Ligue 1 in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Paris Saint-Germain have the opportunity to pull further ahead of Lens in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on New Year's Day.

The Parisians already hold a seven-point lead in the standings after leaving it late against Strasbourg, courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe winner deep in injury time, while Lens' eight-game winning run came to an end with a goalless draw against Nice.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Lens vs PSG date & kick-off time

Game: Lens vs PSG Date: January 1, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Jan 2) Venue: Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens

How to watch Lens vs PSG on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on beIN SPORTS (English-language), beIN SPORTS en Español (Spanish-language), Fanatiz, fubo TV, Sling World Sports and Sling Latino.

BT Sport 1 will showcase Lens vs PSG on TV in the United Kingdon (UK), with streaming via BT TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 and will be available for streaming on JioCinema.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Fanatiz, fubo TV, Sling World Sports, Sling Latino UK BT Sport 1 BT TV India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD JioCinema

Lens team news & squad

Jimmy Cabot and Wuilker Farinez have ACL injuries, while David Costa and Adam Buksa are yet to recover from a shoulder and ankle injury respectively.

As such, Jean Onana and Lois Openda could be in the XI, with Wesley Said as an option going forward.

Lens possible XI: Samba; Medina, Danso, Gradit; Frankowski, Abdul Samed, Fofana, Onana, Machado; Sotoca, Openda

Position Players Goalkeepers Samba, Leca, Pandor Defenders Medina, Danso, Gradit, Fortes, Louveau, Machado, Haidara, Boura, Le Cardinal Midfielders Samed, Onana, Preba, Fofana, Frankowski, Claude-Maurice, Said Forwards Openda, Sotoca

PSG team news & squad

Neymar's sending off against Strasbourg means the Brazilian is suspended, with Carlos Soler likely to slot in the number 10 role. Lionel Messi will be on his way back to Paris, allowing for Hugo Ekitike to feature in attack.

Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes are the others to miss the game, Renato Sanches may make the squad, while Juan Bernat is expected to be fit despite a praiseworthy performance by 17-year-old El Chadaille Bitshiabu at left-back on Wednesday.

Achraf Hakimi could also come back in in the other full-back position, replacing Nordi Mukiele.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz; Soler; Mbappe, Ekitike