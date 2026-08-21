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Premier League
team-logoLeeds United
Elland Road
team-logoCrystal Palace
Book Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Tickets
Rob Norcup

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How to get Leeds United vs Crystal Palace tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Premier League
Leeds United
Crystal Palace

How to buy tickets for the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace, including fixture information

Leeds United will want to rack up as many points as possible before the Premier League is put on temporary hold for the International break, and with back-to-back games at Elland Road in mid-September it offers them the perfect opportunity.

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace TicketsBook now

Following on from their home league game vs Newcastle on September 14, Daniel Farke's flock roll out the red carpet once again, just five days later, when they take on Crystal Palace on Saturday, September 19. You could be seated at Elland Road for either encounter, or both, by booking tickets today.

Leeds gave their fervent fans an early Christmas present last year, when rolling over Palace 4-1, just five sleeps before Santa popped down the chimney (December 20). Dominic Calvert-Lewin (twice), Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach all netted on that memorable night at Elland Road.

Are the mighty Whites going to pummel Palace again? Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Leeds United vs Crystal Palace, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Premier League fixture?

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace takes place at Elland Road (Leeds) on Saturday, September 19, with a scheduled 3pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
Elland Road

How to buy Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace TicketsBook now

How much do Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

LEE

LEE - Form

RBL
W2-0
MUN
L1-1
FCA
W4-0
NFO
W0-1
NFO
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
CRY

CRY - Form

RCL
L3-0
ULA
W3-1
FUL
W1-2
SCF
L3-0
EVE
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Leeds UnitedDrawCrystal Palace
1
2
2
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
0
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
4
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
5
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
FT
7Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

Team news & squads

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
Formation
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY

Manager

  • D. Farke

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
3
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
4
EvertonEvertonEVE
110020+23
W
5
Hull CityHull CityHUL
110020+23
W
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
7
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110021+13
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
10102201
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
10102201
D
12
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
100112-10
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
100101-10
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
100102-20
L
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
100103-30
L
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
100103-30
L
20
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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