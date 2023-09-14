Kyle Walker signs new Man City contract until 2026 - just weeks after almost leaving treble winners for Bayern Munich

Kyle Walker has signed a new contract with Manchester City until 2026, after turning down the chance to move to Bayern Munich.

Walker extends City contract

Commits to club until 2026

Rejected move to Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? The right-back has cleared up any doubts about his future with Pep Guardiola's side after signing a new deal with the treble winners. The England international was close to moving to Bayern but has now committed to City for two more years, penning a bumper new deal until 2026.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walker's place at the club became uncertain when he drifted out of the team for a brief period last season and Pep Guardiola said in a press conference that he was not capable of playing in the team's new style of play as an inverted full-back. However, Walker played his way back into the team and was a crucial part of the run to the treble. He has been the club's captain since Kevin De Bruyne sustained an injury in the first game of the new season.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I'm absolutely delighted for me, my family, for everyone that's put in the hard work to get me here. And to represent this fantastic club definitely for another two more seasons, hopefully many more, it's a real honour," Walker told City's official media. "I think that in this team there's something special. Obviously, just coming back after an amazing high of last season in winning the Treble and finally getting the Champions League, which is the one trophy that we didn't have as a as a group and as collectively, I wanted to go and do it again. The lads have got that hunger again to go and achieve something really special again this season, fingers crossed. So I wanted to be a part of it and I didn't want to miss out on that.”

WHAT NEXT? City return to action against West Ham on Saturday and Walker will hope to be involved.