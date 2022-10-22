Mohammed Kudus might find himself sitting on the bench a little longer after Ghana hopeful Brian Brobbey scored twice yet again as Ajax won.

Brobbey scored twice again after taking Kudus’ spot

Ghana star has played bit-part roles in last two games

23-year-old has a tough job winning his place back

WHAT HAPPENED? Kudus had taken Brobbey’s spot in Ajax’s attack and made it his own, scoring in five straight games, but after being dropped to the bench in the last two games in favour of the 20-year-old, the forward has responded by scoring four in that period.

Brobbey netted his second consecutive brace in Saturday’s victory after Steven Berghuis had given Ajax a 2-0 lead early on, with Kudus getting seven minutes off the bench, having been given 15 in last weekend’s encounter in which he scored the sixth goal in a 7-1 win.

The two are in fierce competition and Brobbey had explained why he had no problems with Kudus starting ahead of him, while expecting an extended run in the team after finding the target last week.

WHAT DID BROBBEY SAY? “I have a good competition with Kudus. I do my thing, he does his thing. We just make each other better, I think,” said Brobbey as quoted by Ajax Showtime.

"I think he [Kudus] scored almost every game. If you score as a striker and the coach takes you out, I wouldn't think it fair. So, I understand the trainer's choice. I expect to play now. When a striker scores, I don't think you can just take him out.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With four goals from two matches, it will be difficult for coach Alfred Schreuder to drop the centre-forward, making a route back into the team for Kudus difficult.

Although it is still too early to make conclusions, the Ghana international will be wary of being out in the cold again as he has been afforded just 23 minutes in the last two games, having started eight of the previous nine.

Kudus had wanted to leave Ajax early in the season after failing to start any of his side’s first six games but responded by scoring six goals in five matches when he was handed opportunities.

Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey has no such worries, however, as he was in the starting lineup yet again, playing at left-back for Ajax, who opened a four-point lead at the top of the table with the win.

Bassey, who has now played 90 minutes in 13 straight matches, looks to have won the confidence of his coach and put in four tackles, made one block and an interception while winning four of his six ground duels.

WHAT NEXT FOR AJAX? Kudus will hope to start Wednesday’s Champions League tie at home to Liverpool, after his brilliant goal against the Reds last month, while Bassey seeks a 14th straight 90-minute appearance.