Kevin-prince Boateng reacts to solid Besiktas debut

The Ghanaian forward had a first outing to remember for the Black Eagles on Saturday

Kevin-Prince Boateng has taken to social media to describe his debut for in the 3-0 Turkish Super Lig over Gaziantep as one that couldn’t have been better.

The 32-year old – on loan from , came off the bench in the second half for Adem Ljajic and grabbed the second goal in the 70th minute.

He couldn’t hide his joy on the moment he had been looking forward to.

Happy for the gol and the win of the team! It couldn’t have been a better debut! 👊🏾🖤🦅 #BeşiktaşGaziantep @Besiktas #Deligibiseverim pic.twitter.com/hRPfGU5UhN — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) February 8, 2020

“Happy for the goal and the win of the team! It couldn’t have been a better debut!,” Boateng said in a Twitter post after the match.

Prior to this game, Boateng had stated that he has always had Besiktas in his mind from years back.

“If I have to be honest, I spoke to Besiktas two years ago,” the international said on the official Besiktas YouTube Channel.

“I always wanted to come and play in Tukey because I grew up with all my Turkish friends in Berlin and they were all Besiktas supporters.”

Boateng will be looking to get into the thick of the action again when the Black Eagles take on next.