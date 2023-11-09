Revealed: Karim Benzema and Nuno Espirito Santo involved in heated dressing room clash before manager's Al-Ittihad sacking

Karim Benzema and Nuno Espirito Santo were reportedly involved in a heated dressing room clash before the manager's Al-Ittihad sacking.

Dressing room dispute revealed

Manager sacked to allegedly please Benzema

Potential French managers considered as replacements

WHAT HAPPENED? In a shocking revelation by Saudi Arabian outlet Al Riyadiah, a heated argument unfolded between Espirito Santo and star player Benzema which ultimately led to the manager's departure from the team.

Despite boasting a star-studded roster, including former Ballon d'Or winner Benzema and ex-Chelsea ace N'Golo Kante, Al-Ittihad suffered a 2-0 loss in the AFC Champions League against Iraqi side Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya. The incident reportedly occurred at half-time with Ittihad trailing 1-0, when Espirito Santo reprimanded Benzema, suggesting he was "lazy" in his play.

"You are a great player, but it seems that you are too lazy to put pressure on your rival," told the tactician to the forward according to Al Riyadiah.

"Don't just talk to me, talk to the whole group," Benzema responded.

The exchange continued as Espirito Santo called upon Benzema to lead by example, emphasising his importance as a team leader and athlete.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report indicates that tensions surrounding Espirito Santo's position had been brewing after Benzema allegedly conveyed to the club's board that the manager was hindering the club's progress.

Following the dispute, Espirito Santo was later shown the door and there have been reports that they are looking to explore options for a new manager. Laurent Blanc, the former manager of Lyon, is rumoured to be a potential replacement. Additionally, Zinedine Zidane has been considered, though he has not accepted any offers thus far.

WHAT NEXT? Benzema will return to action against Abha in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.