Harry Kane achieves what Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo haven’t as 20th goal of the season for Tottenham sees him emulate Robert Lewandowski

Harry Kane has achieved something that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo haven’t, with the Spurs striker reaching 20 goals for the season once again.

Tottenham star on target against Chelsea

Landmark effort for the season

Ninth campaign in a row he has hit that mark

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham talisman was on target in his latest outing against Chelsea, as he helped to wrap up a 2-0 victory that has piled pressure on under-fire Blues boss Graham Potter. That effort took Kane to 20 for the campaign in all competitions – an achievement that only he and prolific Barcelona frontman Lewandowski have managed across nine consecutive seasons in Europe’s top five divisions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Manchester United forward Ronaldo is no longer turning out on Europe, having linked up with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, so will not be extending his own impressive record, while seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi only managed 11 goals for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2021-22 campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Kane has become Spurs’ all-time leading scorer in the current campaign, passing the legendary Jimmy Greaves, and needs just one more effort for England in order to edge ahead of Wayne Rooney on the Three Lions’ all-time chart.