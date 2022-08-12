Juventus complete €16m signing of Filip Kostic as West Ham miss out on Eintracht Frankfurt star

The Serbia international embarks on a new challenge in Serie A after four impressive years at the Waldstadion

Juventus have completed the permanent signing of Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic. The 29-year-old attracted attention from clubs across the continent with his performances in the Europa League last season.

Frankfurt won the competition after a final victory over Rangers, 42 years on from their historic UEFA Cup triumph, with Kostic providing three goals and four assists during their run to glory.

West Ham looked set to win the race for the Serbia international at one stage, but he has now chosen Juve as his next destination, bringing to an end his four-year stint at the Waldstadion.

How much have Juventus paid Eintracht Frankfurt for Filip Kostic?

Kostic has made the switch from Frankfurt to Juve for a reported fee of €16 million (£14m/$17m) including add-ons.

It is said that he will pocket around €2.5m in annual wages during his time in Turin.

What is the length of Filip Kostic's contract at Juventus?

Kostic has been handed a three-year contract at Juve and will now join up with Massimiliano Allegri's squad ahead of their 2022-23 season opener against Sassuolo on Monday.

He will remain a Juve player through to at least the end of their 2025-26 campaign.

Why have Juventus signed Kostic?

Juve have moved for Kostic in order to bolster their options on the left, with the Serbian capable of operating as a wing-back or a more traditional winger.

Kostic recorded 33 goals and 64 assists in 172 games for Frankfurt, and Allegri will hope that he can produce the same kind of form in the final third for the Italian giants.

With the acquisition of Kostic, Juve are up to six signings so far in the summer transfer window as he joins the likes of Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Bremer in making the switch to the Allianz Stadium.

How have Frankfurt reacted to the move?

There are no hard feelings here, as manager Oliver Glasner called him a "hero" when confirming the sale.

"He's leaving Eintracht as a European Cup winner," Glasner said. "As a hero who helped shape it.

"He was player of the season in the Europa League, which he deserves. I don't begrudge him that from the bottom of my heart.