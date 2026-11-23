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Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has launched a fierce response to Villarreal midfielder Santi Comesana over claims that referees favour both Los Blancos and Barcelona. Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League clash with PSV, the Portuguese coach accused Comesana of suffering from "amnesia" and demanded Los Blancos be kept out of Barca's Negreira case.

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Mourinho hits back at Comesana refereeing claims

Mourinho has launched a sharp rebuttal against Villarreal midfielder Comesana. The midfielder recently insinuated that match officials favour both Barca and Los Blancos in Liga. Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Madrid's Champions League clash with PSV, Mourinho dismissed the comparison outright. The Portuguese coach argued that recent decisions against his own team prove otherwise.

Mourinho's pointed comments add fresh fuel to ongoing refereeing debates in Spanish football. He made it clear that Los Blancos will not accept being grouped alongside their fierce rivals regarding officiating controversies.

Portuguese boss accuses Villarreal star of 'amnesia'

Mourinho pointed directly to Madrid's previous encounter against Villarreal to dismantle Comesana's argument. He reminded reporters of the specific incidents that went against his side during that fixture.

"He has amnesia because against Real Madrid, at 2-0 and with the game finished, there was a disallowed goal, Vinicius sent off, and Real Madrid played with ten men for 20 minutes plus eight of stoppage time," Mourinho stated, as quoted by 20Minutos.

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The Madrid boss also objected strongly to Comesana linking his club with the ongoing refereeing investigations surrounding Blaugrana, saying: "He likes doing the easiest thing, which is putting both in the same bag. Let him do it, but not with Negreira - leave us out of that bag. If he wants to talk nonsense or have amnesia about these small things, it is not dramatic."

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Fixture congestion

Beyond the officiating row, Mourinho used his media briefing to address Spain's demanding fixture schedule. While acknowledging that "money decides everything", he challenged players complaining about the workload, suggesting anyone wanting to strike could be offered a 50 per cent pay cut.

"If we want the money, we have to work hard and take risks - that’s just life," Mourinho added. "If any player wants to go on strike because we’re playing too many matches, we could simply offer them the option of earning 50 per cent less."

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Preparing to face PSV

Madrid now turn their immediate focus back to European action against PSV. Mourinho’s side will look to secure a tenth consecutive victory across all competitions when they host PSV, while also paving the way to clinch direct qualification for the knockout stage.