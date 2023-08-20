Spain coach Jorge Vilda booed at Women's World Cup final following 'mutiny' controversy

Jorge Vilda stood on the touchline and listened to his name be booed prior to the Women's World Cup final against England.

Spanish fans side with their players

Express displeasure at Vilda and his stint

Another talking point before Spain's World Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED? Names of players and managers were read out, as is common practice, before the Women's World Cup final between Spain and England. However, when Vilda's name echoed around the PA system, a chorus of boos accompanied it as the Spanish fans made their feelings known in regards to Vilda's time at the helm.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to the tournament, a number of senior figures in the Spain side seemingly made it known they wanted a fresh start after England knocked them out in the quarter-finals of last year's European Championships. However, Vilda received full backing from the RFEF, leading 15 of Spain's players to exclude themselves from the national team. Vilda only picked three of the aforementioned 15 for the tournament - two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas being one of them.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty Images

Sefutbol fem Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR VILDA? Despite the negative reaction, the Spain manager will be hoping to engineer the most unlikely of World Cup victories by beating the Lionesses.