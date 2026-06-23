Jordan vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Jordan vs Argentina: Match details

Jordan vs Argentina will kick-off on 28 June 2026 at 02:00 GMT and 22:00 EST (on 27 June).

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Jordan vs Argentina: Match context

The upcoming clash in California carries enormous implications as both nations look to build upon or salvage their campaigns following highly intense Matchday 2 outings. Following a secondary round of fixtures that completely shook up the early tournament dynamics, the margin for error at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium) has shrunk drastically. Both camps head to Santa Clara knowing that tactical adaptability and swift physical regeneration from those grueling encounters will completely dictate the trajectory of their knockout round ambitions.

Jordan's head coach Jamal Sellami must ensure his side maintains defensive focus and clinical efficiency, utilizing hard-nosed tactical discipline to anchor control against elite opposition. The Chivalrous will rely on their core dynamic attacking focal points and dangerous transitional play under Sellami's guidance to dictate tempo, dominate central areas, and attempt to unlock a highly disciplined, physical South American backline. Standing across from them is a structurally sound and ambitious Argentina side led by the experienced Lionel Scaloni. Boasting a squad packed with top-tier physical pedigree and world-class technical quality, Scaloni's La Albiceleste possesses a lethal attacking edge and an aggressive blueprint that thrives when flawless discipline is demanded under maximum tournament pressure.

Staged at the state-of-the-art San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, this encounter will be an intricate chess match of tactical adjustments between Sellami and Scaloni. Neither side can afford another defensive breakdown in transition, making mid-block communication and rapid vertical tracking the decisive elements. Argentina will view this match as the ideal platform to solidify their status as definitive automatic qualifiers under Scaloni's steely leadership, while Jordan enters the pitch eager to weaponise Sellami's tactical blueprint, maximise their physical output, and claim a historic result against footballing royalty. With group permutations crystallising, the sheer gravity of securing their place in the knockout phases will dominate the tactical approach from the very first whistle.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup

How did both teams fare on Matchday 2?

Argentina 2–0 Austria

Scaloni's squad put on a deeply disciplined and commanding display of pure class at Dallas Stadium, keeping a flawless clean sheet to edge past Austria with a vital 2–0 victory. Looking to bounce back and assert their total dominance in the group, La Albiceleste took control of the scoreboard in the 38th minute when maestro Lionel Messi found the back of the net with a clinical strike after missing an early penalty.

Austria opened the match looking for defensive stability but struggled to generate regular central opportunities against a fluid Argentine press. Scaloni's defensive blueprint - anchored by Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez - perfectly neutralised opposition threats, choking off central spaces and squeezing transition routes. Their structural organisation took over completely in the second half, and Messi successfully closed out the remaining minutes by slotting home his brace deep into stoppage time (90+5′) to secure all three points.

Read more: Lionel Messi is king of the World Cup! Argentina icon becomes all-time top scorer after shaking off penalty upset vs Austria

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Jordan 1–2 Algeria

Sellami's men suffered immense tactical frustration at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, conceding their momentum late in the match to absorb a tough 2–1 defeat against a clinical Algerian side. The Chivalrous initially executed a flawless first-half blueprint, breaking the deadlock in the 36th minute when midfielder Nizar Al-Rashdan capitalised on a defensive breakdown to hand total momentum to his team heading into the interval.

However, Jordan's shape was undone in the second half under relentless pressure from a fluid Algerian press. Sellami's men relied on a robust physical spine to anchor control through much of the middle third, but their defensive organisation cracked in the 69th minute when Nadhir Benbouali slotted home a clinical equaliser. Turning the ball over cheaply in transition proved fatal late in the match when Amine Gouiri scored a clinical 82nd-minute winner. Despite altering their attacking patterns in the closing stages, Jordan couldn't unlock a stubborn rearguard, leaving them empty-handed in Group J.

What tactical adjustments must both managers make?

Jordan (Jamal Sellami)

Sellami does not need to completely abandon the courageous, high-tempo attacking blueprint that allowed the Chivalrous to claim a crucial opening advantage against Algeria. The vertical movement, sharp wide rotations, and transitional excellence driven by fluid options like Musa Al-Taamari prove that Jordan possesses the necessary tactical toolbox to ask serious questions on the global stage.

However, Sellami must ensure his side maintains total defensive focus against teams that trap possession efficiently. In their previous outing, Jordan's aggressive shape occasionally left vast pockets of space exposed when wing-backs pushed deep into the final third, leading to a tough 2–1 defeat after a late collapse. Against an Argentina side built on an imposing physical, tactical, and athletic pedigree, turning the ball over cheaply in transit will be fatal. Sellami’s primary adjustment must focus on his defensive midfield pivot - specifically demanding rigid positional awareness from anchoring midfielders like Noor Al-Rawabdeh and Nizar Al-Rashdan to choke off central half-spaces and prevent South American counter-attackers from isolating his back three.

Argentina (Lionel Scaloni)

Scaloni does not need to completely dismantle the template that saw his side dictate the rhythms of their match during a commanding 2–0 victory over Austria. The core defensive framework anchored by Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez, along with the engine-room physical presence of Rodrigo De Paul, remain elite tournament assets.However, Matchday 3 demands a sharp offensive recalibration in how the team controls and progresses the ball when dealing with stubborn defensive lines.

Against Jordan's aggressive high press and quick transitions, staying entirely horizontal or cycling possession too slowly in the middle third will lead to unsustainable fatigue and predictable attacking avenues. Scaloni's tactical adjustment must focus on his midfield engine room, instructing technical leaders like Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández to transition the ball forward with far greater vertical velocity when possession is won. When Argentina advances, they must aggressively exploit the wide channels left vacant by Jordan's advancing wing-backs. Utilising explosive, direct overlapping runs to stretch the Jordanian rearguard will be critical to pulling their compact shape apart. This expansion is paramount to freeing up high-value pocket spaces for talisman Lionel Messi to exploit, preventing the central corridors from getting completely suffocated in traffic.

What is the latest team news ahead of Matchday 3?

Jordan team news

Sellami’s squad is highly motivated to bounce back from their narrow defeat against Algeria, and they enter this marquee matchup with a clean bill of health and zero player suspensions. Jordan will look to utilise their balanced 3-4-3 structural blueprint. Reliable shot-stopper Yazeed Abulaila retains his position in net, protected by a central back three consisting of Abdallah Nasib, Yazan Al-Arab, and Husam Abu Dahab. Notably, Abu Dahab carries a yellow card from Matchday 2 and must be cautious to avoid a tournament-altering accumulation warning.

In the middle third, Ihsan Haddad and Mohammad Abu Taha will provide wide transitional coverage as wing-backs. Centrally, the pairing of Noor Al-Rawabdeh and Nizar Al-Rashdan - the latter coming directly off a clinical first-half goal against Algeria - will look to break up Argentina's central build-up. The vanguard remains fully fit and highly explosive, led by talisman Musa Al-Taamari on the right wing, Mahmoud Al-Mardi on the left, and Ali Olwan functioning as the central target man.

Argentina team news

Scaloni has the luxury of a fully available, healthy roster with no fresh injury concerns or suspension absentees following their clinical victory over Austria. La Albiceleste are expected to maintain their fluid, well-balanced 4-4-2 setup. Elite shot-stopper Emiliano Martínez commands the penalty box behind a rigid defensive back four. Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez anchor the central defence, flanked by Nahuel Molina on the right and Facundo Medina on the left. Medina is currently the only Argentine defender walking a tightrope after picking up a yellow card in Texas.

The midfield balances intense physical pressing with world-class distribution, where Rodrigo De Paul and Thiago Almada provide wide operational intelligence, while Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández dictate the vertical pacing from deep central pockets. Finally, Argentina’s attack remains lethal and unchanged, with talismanic captain Lionel Messi heading into California in spectacular form following his clinical two-goal performance on Matchday 2, partnering alongside Lautaro Martínez to lead the line.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on YouTube

Jordan vs Argentina key matchups

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Lionel Messi vs Yazan Al-Arab

Having stepped up as a dangerous focal point of Scaloni’s attack, Messi remains a highly energetic and confident spearhead of Argentina's frontline. He operated seamlessly behind the striker to lead the creative charge against Austria, putting on a spectacular show with a two-goal masterclass. To break down Jordan's physically imposing defensive shape, Messi's role will be paramount; he must use his intelligent movement, world-class dribbling prowess, and sharp vision to stretch opposition centre-backs, drag markers out of position, and open up vital final-third channels for wide threats like Thiago Almada to exploit.

Tasked with stopping him is centre-back Al-Arab, a vital defensive anchor of Sellami's backline. He marshaled the central block during Jordan's previous outing, attempting to hold together the back three under immense pressure against Algeria. While Jordan's defensive structure has experienced tough moments and dropped points late, Al-Arab possesses top-tier physical attributes and aerial dominance to challenge elite attackers. He must maintain absolute concentration and flawless communication in central areas alongside Abdallah Nasib and Husam Abu Dahab, ensuring he uses his positioning to neutralise Messi's sharp central runs and prevents Argentina from gaining early transitional momentum.

Nizar Al-Rashdan vs Alexis Mac Allister

The absolute heartbeat and dynamic engine of the Jordanian midfield on Matchday 2, Al-Rashdan is tasked with dictating the possession rhythm and unlocking opposition lines for the Chivalrous. He operated masterfully in the heart of the midfield against Algeria, breaking forward to provide a vital physical spark and getting himself on the scoresheet with his team's opening goal. Against Argentina, his primary objective will be to find space between the lines, distribute the ball with high vertical velocity, and feed the explosive wider runs of dynamic wingers like Musa Al-Taamari. If Al-Rashdan is allowed time and space to turn and face up against the backline, his vision will easily threaten Argentina's defensive block.

Looking to disrupt that fluid creative rhythm is Argentina's standout midfielder Mac Allister. He anchored the engine room on Matchday 2, providing masterful tactical protection and horizontal distribution during a commanding shutout victory against Austria. His defensive work off the ball and transitional discipline will be put to the ultimate test at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Mac Allister must aggressively manage his positioning alongside central partner Enzo Fernández to squeeze central space, press Al-Rashdan's build-up triggers, and shield his back four to ensure the Asian side doesn't completely dominate the middle third and pin Argentina into an unsustainable defensive shell.

What do the Group J permutations look like?

Following the second round of fixtures, Group J has established a highly competitive structure. Argentina comfortably hold the top spot with six points and a +4 goal difference, having officially secured their place in the knockout rounds following a clinical 2–0 victory over Austria.

This leaves Algeria in second place with four points and a +1 goal difference, sitting ahead of Austria (one point, −2 goal difference) after claiming a gritty 2–1 victory over Jordan. Jordan remain anchored to the bottom of the table on zero points and a −1 goal difference. This upcoming Matchday 3 fixture at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium serves as an absolute mathematical pivot point for both nations as they fight to secure automatic qualification or rescue wild-card scenarios heading into the final round of matches.

If Argentina wins

A victory for Scaloni's side would catapult La Albiceleste to a perfect nine points, instantly locking down first place in Group J and advancing with maximum seeding momentum. Conversely, this outcome would freeze Jordan on zero points, officially eliminating them from the tournament and putting an end to their World Cup journey regardless of concurrent group results.

If Jordan wins

Should Sellami’s men secure all three points, it would keep their tournament alive by lifting them to a three-point tally. To salvage automatic qualification as the group's runners-up, Jordan would need Austria to defeat Algeria in the concurrent fixture, combined with a favourable goal-difference swing to leapfrog both nations. If Algeria avoids defeat, a Jordanian victory traps them in third place, dropping their fate entirely into the hands of the third-place wild-card rankings, where a three-point tally leaves survival highly volatile.

The draw scenario

A split point in California would leave Argentina comfortable on seven points and guaranteed to advance as group winners, unless Algeria secures a highly lopsided victory over Austria to erase the goal-difference gap. For Jordan, moving to a single point would guarantee a bottom-two finish. A tie would mathematically eliminate the Chivalrous, as a single point with a negative goal difference is historically insufficient to compete for a wild-card ticket into the Round of 32.

Team news & squads

Jordan are managed by Jamal Sellami, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has also not released a probable lineup at this stage, and no injuries or suspensions are listed for the squad. Given that Argentina have already secured their place in the knockout rounds, Scaloni may use this match to manage minutes for key players.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Jordan have lost all four of their last five matches, drawing only once, a 2-2 friendly against Nigeria in March. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Algeria in their second World Cup group game, with Amine Gouiri's late goal ending their hopes of progressing. They also fell 3-1 to Austria and 2-0 to Colombia in a June friendly. Across their last five matches, Jordan scored five goals and conceded 11.

Argentina have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding none in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Austria, in which Messi scored twice. They also beat Algeria 3-0 in their World Cup opener and recorded a 5-0 friendly victory over Zambia in March. Argentina have kept clean sheets in all five of those games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Jordan and Argentina. These two nations have not faced each other in recent international football, and no historical fixture data has been provided for this matchup.

Standings



