'It's difficult to speak' - Thiago Silva asks for forgiveness after PSG defeat

The Ligue 1 outfit suffered a 3-1 defeat after taking a 2-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League tie against the Red Devils

captain Thiago Silva has asked supporters to forgive their team after knocked them out of the on Wednesday.

The Parisians had taken a 2-0 lead into the second leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday night, but United pulled off a shocking 3-1 win to qualify for the quarter-finals on away goals at Parc des Princes.

PSG had been set to go through until the referee awarded the Red Devils a stoppage-time penalty following consultation with VAR to establish Presnel Kimpembe had committed handball.

Marcus Rashford then lashed the penalty past Gianluigi Buffon to ensure the side would not progress.

Speaking to RMC Sport after the game, Silva said: "It's difficult to speak. It's a shame. We played very well over there, but here we didn't do the things we talked about before the game.

"We were on a good run and yet again it ends here. That's football. Nothing worked today. I ask our fans to forgive us."

PSG frantically tried to attack David de Gea's goal following Rashford's spot-kick, but were unable to find a winning goal of their own.

"Give a penalty like that, at the last minute, I did not see the pictures but... He told me that they were three referees and they all made the decision to give the penalty," Silva continued.

"It's a shame because, with one minute, we did not have time to react, even if we should have reacted for the other 90 minutes."

The loss means the Ligue 1 outfit again miss out on their quest to become European champions, and will now have to turn their focus to their domestic league and the Coupe de for the remainder of the season.

"It's difficult to explain, to talk to sad supporters, to our families who are there. We worked hard, it did not work," Silva said.

"We will have to get up fast, we must continue because we still have the championship even if we are a lot of points ahead, we are almost champion already. But we missed the opportunity to go into the quarter-finals of the Champions League."