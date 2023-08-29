Inter boss Simone Inzaghi reacts to Romelu Lukaku's imminent transfer to Roma

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi weighed in on Romelu Lukaku's imminent transfer to Roma after his side's 2-0 win over Cagliari.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian forward is on the verge of completing a move back to Italy with Jose Mourinho keen to get him on a loan deal to the capital club. It has been a long-drawn transfer saga with several twists and turns as Lukaku reportedly turned down Inter for Juventus, before setting his heart on Roma as he felt that the Bianconeri took too long to thrash out a deal.

WHAT THEY SAID: When Inzaghi was asked to comment on Lukaku's move to Roma he took a slight dig at the striker and stated: "As far as Lukaku is concerned, Roma have made an excellent signing, for the rest I am very satisfied with my players, with the values they have and of the Inter family."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku must take a sizeable pay cut to complete his transfer to Roma as his wages, which is believed to be around £325,000 per week, are too high for them to pay in full. Mourinho remains eager to link-up with the striker after their stint at Manchester United and is "quietly waiting" to see how his team reinforce their attack.

WHAT NEXT? Lukaku looks set to leave Stamford Bridge after a disappointing second spell. However, it remains to be seen if the striker agrees to take a pay cut to move to Roma where he could potentially revive his sinking career.