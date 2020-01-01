Inter Allies issue 'final' warning over Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak target Adebayor

Inter Allies are threatening to report some clubs and agents for 'unlawfully inducing' the in-form forward

Premier League outfit Allies are warding off interest from domestic clubs in attacker Victorien Adebayor.

The Niger international is arguably the hottest man in the league this season, having so far notched 11 goals after matchweek 11.

He stands as the current top scorer, with one strike more than closest challenger Yahaya Mohammed of .

"It has come to our notice, that some Ghanaian Premier League Clubs and their agents are unlawfully inducing our Forward Victorien Adebayor contrary to the Fifa regulations on the Status and Transfer of players," Allies said in a statement published on the club's official website on Monday.

The release is titled 'Adebayor not available to Clubs – Final Warning' and signed by club vice-president Delali Senaye.

"We shall report any further attempt by the said Clubs to the Players Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association," the statement continued.

"Currently, Inter Allies and the Players agent are considering Six (6) offers from Europe, One (1) from and One (1) from . Victorien Adebayor is NOT available FOR/TO any Ghanaian Club.

"We advise that our forward be left alone to enjoy his football career.

"By this release the said Clubs have been put on notice and assigned final warning."

Adebayor has been heavily linked to local giants and .

Earlier this year, the 23-year-old became Allies' record scorer for a league season when he netted a double to take his goals tally to 10 on matchday 10.

