Barcelona travel to Madrid for a decisive Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Metropolitano Stadium, where they must win to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit after Hansi Flick named his squad. Victory is essential if they are to overturn the 2-0 first-leg defeat at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan side head into the contest with several players still regaining full fitness, yet Flick stressed the squad’s unity ahead of this crucial fixture.

Frenkie de Jong, who made a late cameo in the Barcelona derby, and Gerard Martín, who departed the Espanyol clash prematurely, have both been included.

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The squad also includes Eric García, Pedri, Koundé and Balde, all of whom have recently returned from injury and are still working to regain full fitness.

Marc Bernal, however, remains “pending” final medical clearance and could be added at the last minute.

The squad does, however, include Lamine Yamal and Ferran López, both in good form, plus the returning Gavi and Frenkie de Jong. Youth-team call-ups Koushen, Curtis, Xavi Espart and Tomi remain involved.

Notable absentees include Pau Cubarsi, who serves a one-match ban after his first-leg red card, and Raphinha, still recovering from an international-break injury.

Andreas Christensen and Geoffrey Kondogbia also remain sidelined.

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In a change to normal procedure, Flick has opted to travel to Madrid early, conducting the final training session at the Metropolitano Stadium today (Monday) at 16:00 GMT, preceded by a 15:15 press conference with the coach and Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona head to Madrid full of confidence after beating Espanyol in the city derby. The victory has forged a strong bond between players and supporters, and chants of “Sí, se puede!” (“Yes, we can!”) echo through the camp as optimism for a comeback grows.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Juan García, Cezni, Kush

Defenders: Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Gerard, Koundé, Eric, Cortés, Xavi Espart

Midfielders: Gavi, Pedri, Fermín, Casado, Olmo, De Jong, Bernal (subject to medical clearance), Tommy

Forwards: Ferran, Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Rashford, Rooney

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