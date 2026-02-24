How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Qarabag FK Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Newcastle United vs Qarabag FK as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Qarabag FK kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and Qarabag FK will kick-off at 24 Feb 2026, 20:00.

Match Preview

Getty Images

Newcastle United welcome Azerbaijani champions Qarabağ to Tyneside with one foot already in the Champions League Round of 16. The first leg in Baku was a masterclass in clinical finishing, as the Magpies dismantled the "Horsemen" 6–1. For Qarabağ, the mission is no longer about qualification—which would require the greatest comeback in European history—but about salvaging pride and stemming a defensive leak that has seen them concede 12 goals in their last two European outings.

Eddie Howe's men are in a luxurious position. The five-goal cushion allows for significant rotation ahead of a busy Premier League run, yet the lure of club history remains. A two-goal margin on Tuesday would see Qarabağ break the record for the most goals conceded in a single Champions League season.

Coach Gurban Gurbanov was candid after the first leg, admitting Newcastle’s style simply "does not suit" his side. Qarabağ’s tendency for open, high-scoring matches has been their undoing against elite opposition, having also suffered a 6–0 defeat to Liverpool recently.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

NEW Last match QRB 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Qarabag FK 1 - 6 Newcastle United 6 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs Qarabag FK today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: