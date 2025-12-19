Eyüpspor - Fenerbahçe: Where can I watch the match live, live broadcast, TV channels and kick-off time

How can you watch the Eyüpspor vs. Fenerbahçe match live? - TV channels and live streams

In the 17th week of the Super League, Fenerbahçe will face Eyüpspor away. The Yellow-Navy Blue team managed to defeat Konyaspor 4-0 last week and moved up to second place in the Super League standings.

Eyüpspor, meanwhile, sits in 17th place in the Super League with 13 points. The Istanbul-based team suffered a 3-0 away defeat to Çaykur Rizespor in their last match.

The Trendyol Super League Week 17 clash will take place on Saturday evening, 20 December 2025. The Eyüpspor vs Fenerbahçe match, to be played at the Istanbul Atatürk Olympic Stadium, will be broadcast live on beIN Sports 1 in Turkey.

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about how to watch the match, including TV channels, broadcast schedules, and more.

The Eyüpspor vs Fenerbahçe match will be broadcast live on beIN SPORTS 1 in Turkey. Football fans wishing to watch the match digitally can follow it live via beIN Connect or TOD. As the match will only be shown under beIN's broadcasting rights, it must be watched via legal platforms.

How can you watch it from anywhere using a VPN?

Football fans abroad can use a VPN service to watch the match if they do not have access to Super League broadcasts in their own countries. Reliable VPN services such as NordVPN encrypt your internet connection, allowing you to access broadcast services in different countries. If you are unsure which VPN is the best option, you can check out GOAL'sVPN guide for sports broadcasts.

Eyüpspor vs Fenerbahçe kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadi

Team news and line-up

Eyupspor vs Fenerbahce Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager O. Ak Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Tedesco

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-head matches

EYU Last 2 matches FB 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Fenerbahce 2 - 1 Eyupspor

Eyupspor 1 - 1 Fenerbahce 2 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Points Standings

