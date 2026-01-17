This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoBrentford
STREAM LIVE ON FUBOBYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea welcome Brentford to Stamford Bridge in a West London derby that promises intrigue, goals and contrasting momentum. While Chelsea continue to search for consistency under their new regime, Brentford arrive in a confident mood, quietly establishing themselves as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous mid-table sides.  

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Chelsea vs Brentford as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
UKBBC
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaDAZN Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Chelsea vs Brentford kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Brentford will kick off at 10 am ET and 8 pm GMT.

Match context

Chelsea’s season has been defined by flashes of quality undermined by costly lapses. Recent league performances have produced mixed results, with draws and narrow defeats highlighting ongoing defensive fragility despite encouraging attacking spells. Cup competitions have offered some respite, but the pressure is mounting for league improvement, particularly at home.

Liam Rosenior Chelsea 2025-26Getty Images

The Blues have hit a patchy league run, with draws against Manchester City and Bournemouth and a defeat to Fulham in recent weeks. They are coming off a mixed Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg loss to Arsenal, with defensive lapses and goalkeeper errors standing out. FA Cup progress, where they thumped Charlton 5–1, gives them momentum, but league concerns remain. However, it doesn’t help that manager Liam Rosenior must manage a squad that’s had injury and fitness challenges recently. The new Blues manager has had to deal with absences of the likes of Cole Palmer and Reece James, while Moises Caicedo will return to the team in what will be a huge boost.

Brentford v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Brentford, meanwhile, have been in good form, winning several of their recent Premier League matches and scoring freely. They are currently in fifth place under Keith Andrews, having won four of their last six matches. They also progressed in the FA Cup with a win over Sheffield Wednesday, showcasing squad confidence.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Brentford Probable lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

5-3-2

Home team crestBRE
1
R. Sanchez
23
T. Chalobah
5
B. Badiashile
3
M. Cucurella
24
R. James
8
E. Fernandez
25
M. Caicedo
49
A. Garnacho
10
C. Palmer
7
P. Neto
20
J. Pedro
1
C. Kelleher
33
M. Kayode
3
R. Henry
22
N. Collins
4
S. van den Berg
20
K. Ajer
8
M. Jensen
18
Y. Yarmoliuk
27
V. Janelt
7
K. Schade
9
I. Thiago

5-3-2

BREAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Rosenior

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Andrews

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

BRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 5 matches

BRE

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Historically, Chelsea hold more wins, but the match-up has been competitive. Recent league meetings have produced draws  — illustrating a tight rivalry. Brentford haven’t beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, though they have taken points.

Standings

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0