Brentford will want to continue their impressive record at home when Brighton makes the short trip up from the South Coast to London.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Brentford vs Brighton, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Brentford vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford and Brighton will kick off on 21 Feb 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

Brentford have picked up 20 points in their last 10 Premier League matches, as many as they won in their first 16 games this season. Only leaders Arsenal (21) have picked up more points in this most recent 10-match sequence.

Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler could be the next EPL boss to lose his job. Although the 32-year-old is highly thought of and in demand, the Seagulls' recent form has been too woeful to ignore. No side has won fewer Premier League matches since December than Brighton, with their only win in this time coming against Burnley. Without an away win in the EPL since November, Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium looks a daunting place for the Seagulls to fly right now.

Key stats, injury news

Josh Dasilva and Fabio Carvalho are out injured for Brentford.

The Seagulls will travel without injured players Adam Webster, Yasin Ayari, Solly March and Stefanos Tzimas.

Brentford have been awarded the most penalties of any EPL side this season, and also conceded the most.

Brighton are without a clean sheet in eight matches.

Igor Thiago has 17 goals in the league this season for Brentford, six of them have been penalties.

