How much are World Cup tickets? Everything you need to know from group stages to the Final

Dreaming of catching some World Cup action live this summer? With the opening match of the tournament kicking off on June 11, there’s no time like the present to secure seats at one or some of the stunning World Cup venues across North America.

While numerous World Cup sales windows may have come and gone, there are still ticket options available for all group-phase and knockout-stage encounters.

Let GOAL be your guide on all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information group-phase and knockout-stage, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and more.

How much are World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 11 - 27 Group Stage (Host Nations) $400 - $2,735 $1,199 – $5,500+ ($1,950) June 11 - 27 Group Stage (Marquee Neutral Giants) $120 – $1,200 $750 – $3,800 ($1,650) June 11 - 27 Group Stage (Standard Neutral Matches) $120 – $1,200 $202 – $2,500 ($1,092) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

World Cup 2026 prices per Category:

Category Group Stage Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

How to buy World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

List of World Cup 2026 fixtures: Opening games, semi-finals, World Cup final tickets, and more

Stage Dates Venues/Locations Teams Tickets Group A June 11 – 24 Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Atlanta Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czech Republic Tickets Group B June 12 – 24 Toronto, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland Tickets Group C June 13 – 24 New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland Tickets Group D June 12 – 25 Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco United States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey Tickets Group E June 14 – 25 Houston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Kansas City Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador Tickets Group F June 14 – 25 Dallas, Monterrey, Houston, Kansas City Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia Tickets Group G June 15 – 26 Seattle, Los Angeles, Vancouver Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand Tickets Group H June 15 – 26 Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Guadalajara Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay Tickets Group I June 16 – 26 New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway Tickets Group J June 16 – 27 Kansas City, San Francisco, Dallas Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan Tickets Group K June 17 – 27 Houston, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Miami Portugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia Tickets Group L June 17 – 27 Dallas, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama Tickets Round of 32 June 28 – July 3 All Host Cities (Excluding GDL & MTY) TBC Tickets Round of 16 July 4 – July 7 Vancouver, Seattle, Mexico City, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New Jersey TBC Tickets Quarter-Finals July 9 – 11 Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Kansas City TBC Tickets Semi-Finals July 14 – 15 Dallas, Atlanta TBC Tickets 3rd Place July 18 Miami TBC Tickets Final July 19 New Jersey TBC Tickets

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America.

For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The host cities/venues for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows: