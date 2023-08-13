Harry Maguire replacement coming? Man Utd contact Bayern Munich to discuss Benjamin Pavard transfer

Man Utd have reportedly contacted Bayern Munich over signing defender Benjamin Pavard as a possible Harry Maguire replacement.

Maguire set to sign for West Ham

Pavard eager to leave Bayern

German side hesitant over deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Man United accepted West Ham's bid of £30 million (€34m/$38m) for Maguire earlier this week but the transfer is yet to be completed. With that deal in its final throes, the Red Devils are reportedly turning their attention to Bayern's versatile defender Pavard. Fabrizio Romano claims the Premier League side have touched base with the Bundesliga champions but there is 'no green light' for a deal from Die Roten.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern right-back Pavard is understood to be keen to leave the Bundesliga outfit as he has no intention of renewing his contract that expires in 2024. The 27-year-old would be seen as a good replacement for Maguire, with the Red Devils eager to get him off their books and recoup some of the £80m ($101.9m) they paid Leicester City in 2019 - a world-record fee for a defender.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Frenchman, who can also play as a centre-back, is reportedly admired by United boss Erik ten Hag. Pavard has just one year left on his contract so United will hope to get him on a cut-price deal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United get their season underway on Monday, August 14, against Wolves whereas Bayern start their Bundesliga campaign the following Friday against Werder Bremen. It remains to be seen if Maguire and Pavard will still be at their current clubs when those matches take place.