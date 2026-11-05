Kane's Kompany pact! Striker salutes boss and opens up on bold decision to ditch Spurs comfort zone

Harry Kane opened up on his strong working relationship with Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany following his contract extension until 2029. The striker also reflected on his choice to swap Premier League familiarity at Tottenham for a challenge in Germany.
Perfect alignment between star striker and manager
Harry Kane’s decision to commit his long-term future to FC Bayern reflects a strong tactical and mental alignment with manager Vincent Kompany. Since Kompany took charge, Kane has maintained his elite scoring rate while serving as a key leader in the dressing room.
The striker revealed that Kompany allowed him total space and freedom when deciding his future.
"He might have only found out this morning, I've not had any contact with him in the last few days! He never put pressure on me," Kane said.
Respect for Kompany's relentless driving mentality
Kane detailed how Kompany's coaching philosophy matches his own professional standards, regardless of a player's stature or experience. "We had an open chat about four weeks ago, but that was more general... I respect the coach a lot, the way he drives everyone," Kane explained.
"Regardless of whether they've got 500 games under their belt or is new to the game. That's also my mentality, so we suit each other well."
"I imagined challenging for the league, the cup and the Champions League every year... I've always believed in myself. Wherever I've played, I've scored goals," he added.
Leaving Premier League comfort zone proved correct
Reflecting on his departure from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, Kane expressed zero regrets about leaving the English top flight to test himself abroad. "I spent a lot of time in the Premier League, I always watched them a lot. It's nice to have a change of scenery," Kane noted.
"And sometimes a change is also good mentally... When I'm older, I'll look back and say this was the right step, to get out of my comfort zone."
"The belief in yourself is an important factor. I feel as good as ever here. We'll be playing at the highest level in the next few years," the England captain affirmed.
Kompany and Kane forge forward together
With both manager and star forward aligned, Bayern look positioned to maintain a steady tactical foundation over the coming seasons.
Kompany will rely on Kane's work ethic to drive the team's pressing structure and attacking fluidity.
The pair now turn their full attention back to defending their domestic titles and challenging for European honors.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.