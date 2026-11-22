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Barcelona manager Hansi Flick expressed deep frustration with the match officials following his side's dramatic 3-2 victory over Villarreal on Sunday. Despite witnessing a spirited comeback from two goals down, the German tactician was left fuming at the treatment his coaching staff received on the touchline.

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Flick vents fury at touchline scrutiny

Flick did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating during Barcelona's narrow win over Villarreal, specifically targeting the conduct of the fourth official after being shown a yellow card for his protests and seeing substitute Fermin Lopez sent off from the bench in the 74th minute. According to referee Hernandez Hernandez's post-match report, the midfielder was dismissed for approaching the fourth official and protesting loudly, repeatedly saying 'Don't mess with me!', before heading straight down the tunnel prior to being shown the red card.

'The fourth official was only looking at our bench,' Flick stated during his post-match press conference. He expressed confusion over the lack of communication from the officiating crew, noting that he was sanctioned simply for asking questions about the game's flow. 'He has to help the referee on the field and he only looked at us. We will see what information they give us. I asked and they gave me a yellow card,' he said.

The tension between the Barcelona bench and referee Hernandez Hernandez was a running theme throughout the afternoon. Flick admitted that the history and reputation of the officiating crew preceded the match, leading to an expectant but frustrated atmosphere. 'If it had been another result, maybe I wouldn't say anything, but today we knew which referee there was and we expected this. I am happy with the referees in general, but not with him. The linesman and the fourth official were very aware of us. You can do it differently, they could have talked to us, but they haven't told us anything,' the Blaugrana boss added.

Early errors haunt the Blaugrana

While the officiating was a major talking point, Flick was also quick to highlight the defensive lapses that saw Barcelona endure a catastrophic opening, conceding twice inside the first seven minutes through Thierno Barry and Tani Oluwaseyi - the first time the Blaugrana had shipped two goals that early in a league fixture since a clash with Real Zaragoza in November 1981.

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'They got ahead in the first two plays. The first goal was a clear mistake of ours and they scored directly,' Flick remarked when analysing the nightmare start. However, he was full of praise for how his players reacted to the adversity, showing significant character to regroup before the interval even after missing a penalty that could have simplified the comeback much earlier.

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Tactical adjustments lead to recovery

The introduction of structural changes in the second half proved decisive for Barcelona, as that resilience paved the way for a dominant turnaround after the break. Emerging with far greater attacking intent, Barca saw Gerard Martin nod home Pedri's cross to halve the deficit before Lopez swept in Lamine Yamal's low pass across the box on the hour mark to restore parity, and Pau Navarro turned Eric Garcia's cross into his own net in the 67th minute to hand the hosts the lead for the first time.

Praising the second-half displays of full-backs Garcia and Joao Cancelo, Flick noted: 'In modern football, full-backs are very important, both in attack and defence. In the second half they were excellent, always helping the wingers.'

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Praise for rising star Gerard Martin

Among the standout performers was Martin, who earned special mention from his coach for his goal-scoring contribution and overall professionalism. Flick joked about the training sessions during the week that prepared the defender for his crucial strike.

'He is always ready to play and he played fantastically. His evolution and impact on the team is incredible. I am happy with him because he is very professional and is very important for us,' Flick concluded, as the victory lifts Barcelona to 36 points at the summit of La Liga - three clear of second-placed Real Madrid - ahead of Wednesday's Champions League trip to Sabah and Sunday's domestic visit to Deportivo.