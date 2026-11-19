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Tottenham and Liverpool are actively tracking Monza sensation Gustavo Varela after his explosive start to the Serie A season. The 21-year-old Portuguese striker has rapidly become one of Europe’s most coveted talents, with a €40 million price tag now placed on his head ahead of the January window.

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Premier League giants join race

Tottenham and Liverpool have emerged as strong contenders to sign Monza sensation Varela. The Premier League duo are closely monitoring the 21-year-old striker following his explosive start to life in Italy's top tier. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham have already officially enquired about the Portuguese forward's availability.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have established a regular scouting presence at Monza matches to evaluate his rapid physical and technical development. Their active interest adds a fresh dimension to a fierce European transfer battle. Juventus were previously considered the primary suitors for the highly-rated attacker ahead of the impending January window.

Serie A's breakout goal machine

Varela has been a true revelation since completing a bargain €2.5 million summer transfer from Benfica. He has rapidly adapted to his new surroundings and established himself as the most lethal finisher in Italy. The young striker boasts an exceptional attacking return of nine goals in his first ten Serie A appearances this season. This incredible purple patch has naturally catapulted him to the very top of the league's scoring charts.

His dominant club performances have certainly not gone unnoticed on the international stage. The formidable forward recently earned a deserved first senior call-up for the Portugal national team, further elevating his global profile.

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Benfica hold crucial contract clause

The escalating race to secure Varela extends far beyond Tottenham, Liverpool, and Juventus. Fellow English sides Arsenal, Brentford, and Sunderland have all sounded out a potential move, alongside ambitious Serie A contenders Napoli.

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Any successful transfer will involve careful negotiation regarding his former employers. While Benfica do not possess a direct option to re-sign the young forward, they do retain a crucial 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Furthermore, the Portuguese giants hold the strict contractual right to match any official offer Monza receive. This specific detail could heavily influence where the highly sought-after striker ultimately lands during his career.

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Monza set hefty asking price

Monza are well aware of the incredible attacking asset they currently possess and are prepared to demand a premium fee. Multiple sources indicate the club have set a firm €40m asking price for their star man.

The upcoming January transfer window promises to feature intense boardroom negotiations surrounding the young attacker. Until a deal is struck, Varela will remain focused on extending his remarkable goalscoring streak on the pitch.