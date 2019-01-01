Guardiola vs Mourinho: Man City manager can break 100-game Premier League win record

The Man City boss can beat a record currently held by his rival and former Manchester United manager should he claim victory over Newcastle on Tuesday

If Manchester City manage to beat Newcastle United away at St James' Park on Tuesday evening, not only will they close the gap between them and league leaders Liverpool to just a point, but Pep Guardiola will also break a Premier League record.

A visit to Tyneside will see Guardiola take in his 100th Premier League game at the City helm, and the former Barcelona boss has so far claimed 73 victories in charge of the Blues.

One more will put him in front of Jose Mourinho when it comes to most wins earned from a century of English top-flight outings.

This season for the Citizens has not been as air-tight and domineering as their previous, having already lost three games in total, but that does not mean that they are not still impressive. Man City and Liverpool seem to be the only two teams providing a real challenge for the title this season, and a win over Newcastle will surely see the race heading down to the wire.

Guardiola also possesses the best win rate by any manager to have taken charge of at least 75 Premier League games, besting the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manuel Pellegrini and Roberto Mancini.

The City boss has won 73.7 per cent of his matches so far, which beats the win rate of 67.1% held by Antonio Conte and the 65.2% of Ferguson. The Manchester United talisman did, however, achieve his win rate across 810 Premier League matches over 21 years.

The Catalan coach is also looking to claim silverware on all three counts this season as City have made strides in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup – and will be aiming to be the first side to win back-to-back Premier League titles since Manchester United in 2008 and 2009.