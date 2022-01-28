Ghana Premier League: Mbella powers Asante Kotoko to Great Olympics win

Asante Kotoko have consolidated their place at the top of the Ghana Premier League table with a 2-0 home victory over Great Olympics on Friday.



Cameroonian striker Franck Etouga Mbella continued his fine form for the Porcupine Warriors with a pair of goals to seal three points in the matchday 15 fixture at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



It was his seventh and eighth goals of the championship, tied on the same tally with Umar Bashiru of Karela United and David Abagna of Real Tamale United.



By the win, Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side, who also have a game in hand, have moved nine points clear at the top of the table, Aduana Stars the closest contenders.



Olympics, meanwhile, occupy the sixth position.



In the absence of Razak Abalora, who has moved on to join Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol, former Ghana U20 goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim continues to edge ex-national U23 goalkeeper Kwame Baah to the No.1 spot.



Mbella and compatriot Georges Mfegue led the lines alongside Dickson Afoakwa but Brazilian attacker Fabio Gama was not in the matchday squad.



It took only nine minutes to record the first goal of the game as Mbella converted from the spot after he was brought down in the box.



Little over the half-hour mark, precisely on 34 minutes, Mbella made it 2-0, hitting a first-time shot on the turn inside the box.



It was not only the last goal of the half but also of the entire match as both sides failed to find the back of the net in the second half.



Kotoko have now gone seven straight Premier League matches without a defeat, winning all but two of the fixtures.



Predictably, the Kumasi-based side will hope to extend their streak when they play as guests of Elmina Sharks in their next game.



Olympics, on the other hand, will be eyeing redemption when they face Hearts of Oak.



The most successful side in the history of the Premier League, Kotoko have set sights on winning the title to end a run of disappointing finishes in recent years.



The last of their 23 titles so far dates to 2014.