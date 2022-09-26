FIFA 23: Ronaldo, Neymar & every player with 5-star skill moves

Fancy doing a few skills on the new game? Here are the best players to do them with...

Five-star skill moves are a great asset to have in a player in FIFA and that is no different in FIFA 23. These skillers are often the most desirable to play with because they have an array of tricks in their lockers, which make them the most fun to use.

You'll have to learn how to do the tricks, of course, but it helps to have players who have the unique ability to pull them off with aplomb so you can impress your friends and rivals on the game.

GOAL takes a look at all the players with a five-star skill rating on FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 five-star skill players

The list of players with five-star skills on FIFA 23 usually features plenty of worldwide superstars and it comes as little surprise to see the likes of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe boasting the best ability to do tricks.

However, Lionel Messi is a notable absentee on the five-star skiller list, despite the fact that his dribbling attribute is rated 94 on the game. Mbappe's dribbling stat is 92, while Ronaldo's is not as strong at 85, though still not bad. At 93, Neymar's dribbling stat is one of the best in the game.

There is an abundance of South American talent, particularly from Brazil, where skill-heavy 'Samba Soccer' is well established. As well as Neymar, the list includes Brazilians such as Vinicius Jr, Lucas Paqueta, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and David Neres among others.

There is also a broad span of ability, from players with overall ratings in the 90s, right down to Hibernian's 67-rated Aiden McGeady and Livingston's Dylan Bahamboula, whose rating is 63.

Player

Club

Rating

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain

91

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

90

Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain

89

Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid

86

Christopher Nkunku

RB Leipzig

86

Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich

86

Thiago

Liverpool

86

Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City

86

Memphis Depay

Barcelona

85

Paul Pogba

Juventus

85

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United

84

Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid

84

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal

84

Angel Di Maria

Juventus

84

Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona

83

Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea

83

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool

83

Juan Cuadrado

Juventus

83

Antony

Manchester United

82

Lucas Paqueta

West Ham

82

Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace

82

Philippe Coutinho

Aston Villa

82

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan

82

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United

81

Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United

81

Jesus Corona

Sevilla

81

David Neres

Benfica

79

Jesper Karlsson

AZ

78

Igor Coronado

Al-Ittihad

77

Franck Ribery

Torino

77

Jota

Celtic

76

Matheus Pereira

Al-Hilal

76

Marcelino Moreno

Atlanta United

76

Luciano Acosta

FC Cincinnati

76

Xherdan Shaqiri

Chicago Fire

76

Silas

Stuttgart

75

Amine Harit

Marseille

75

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Freiburg

75

Alexandru Maxim

Gaziantep

75

Cesinha

Daegu

75

Rayan Cherki

Lyon

73

Talles Magno

New York City

71

Hernani

Rio Ave

71

Modou Barrow

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

70

Juan Diego Rojas

Delfin SC

68

Osam Sahraoui

Valerenga

67

Aiden McGeady

Hibernian

67

Dylan Bahamboula

Livingston

63

Neymar FIFA 23EA Sports

A number of high profile veteran players remain in the five-star skill bracket too, with AC Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic and France legend Franck Ribery still able to bamboozle opponents.

Major League Soccer features some five-star skillers too, with Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri, Luciano Acosta of Cincinnati, New York City star Talles Magno and Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno all well capable of trickery.

Newcastle United's flamboyant winger Allan Saint-Maximin has five-star skills, 88 dribbling and 90 pace, so should be a decent option, while Manchester United duo Antony and Marcus Rashford have the ability to pull off skill moves as good as Ronaldo.

Five-star skills

