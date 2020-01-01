FIFA 21

FIFA 21 stadium list: All 125 grounds on Xbox One and PS4 versions of new game

Sam France
@samjfrance
FIFA 21 stadiums
EA Sports/Goal composite
Goal brings you all the confirmed venues for the latest instalment of EA Sports' popular football video game

The countdown to FIFA 21 is almost over, with the latest EA Sports football game set to be released worldwide on October 9.

It will be the first FIFA game to feature on the new next-gen consoles, and there are new features, tweaks and improvements for players to enjoy.

EA looks to secure as many official stadiums as possible to add to the authenticity of the game, and there are five new stadiums in FIFA 21 - with a sixth to be added after release.

More teams

    In total, there are 125 stadiums in FIFA 21 - 95 official and 30 generic - which is an increase on the 119 in FIFA 20, and the 102 in FIFA 19. There are also five new venues in the VOLTA Football game mode.

    VOLTA Dubai FIFA 21

    Goal brings you every stadium to feature in FIFA 20 from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, MLS and beyond.

    Premier League stadiums in FIFA 21

    Nineteen of the 20 Premier League stadiums for the 2020-21 season are included in FIFA 21.

    Elland Road, home of newly-promoted Leeds, is not available in FIFA 21 on release. EA Sports said the late end to the 2019-20 season meant there was not enough time to create Elland Road in the off-season, but it should be included in a post-launch update patch.

    Stadium Team(s)
    Anfield Liverpool
    Bramall Lane Sheffield United
    Craven Cottage Fulham
    Emirates Stadium Arsenal
    Etihad Stadium Manchester City
    Goodison Park Everton
    The Hawthorns West Brom
    King Power Stadium Leicester City
    London Stadium West Ham
    Molineux Wolves
    Old Trafford Manchester United
    Selhurst Park Crystal Palace
    St James' Park Newcastle United
    St Mary's Stadium Southampton
    Stamford Bridge Chelsea
    The Amex Stadium Brighton
    Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham
    Turf Moor Burnley
    Villa Park Aston Villa

    English Football League stadiums in FIFA 21

    There are 12 stadiums from the English Football League available in FIFA 21, most of which are in the Championship.

    Portsmouth's Fratton Park and Sunderland's Stadium of Light are the two stadiums available from League One, with none from League Two.

    Stadium Team(s)
    Cardiff City Stadium Cardiff City
    Carrow Road Norwich City
    Fratton Park Portsmouth
    KCOM Stadium Hull City
    Kirklees Stadium Huddersfield Town
    Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium Queens Park Rangers
    Liberty Stadium Swansea City
    Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough
    Stadium of Light Sunderland
    Stoke City FC Stadium Stoke City
    Vicarage Road Watford
    Vitality Stadium Bournemouth

    La Liga stadiums in FIFA 21

    There are 16 La Liga stadiums in FIFA 21, including Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu, the state-of-the-art Wanda Metropolitano, and Valencia's famous Mestalla.

    Barcelona's famous Camp Nou is not in FIFA 21 due to the club's agreement with Konami which means the stadium appears exclusively in eFootball PES 2021.

    Granada's Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes is a new addition for FIFA 21.

    Stadium Team(s)
    Coliseum Alfonso Perez Getafe
    El Alcoraz Huesca
    Estadio ABANCA-Balaidos Celta Vigo
    Estadio Benito Villamarin Real Betis
    Estadio Ciutat de Valencia Levante
    Estadio de la Ceramica Villarreal
    Estadio de Mendizorroza Deportivo Alaves
    Estadio Jose Zorrilla Real Valladolid
    Estadio Mestalla Valencia
    Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes Granada
    Estadio San Mames Athletic Club
    Estadio Santiago Bernabeu Real Madrid
    Municipal de Ipurua Eibar
    Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Sevilla
    Reale Arena Real Sociedad
    Wanda Metropolitano Atletico Madrid

    Segunda Division stadiums in FIFA 21

    Espanyol's 40,500-capacity Estadio Cornella-El Prat, also known as the RCDE Stadium, is available in the second tier following the Barcelona club's relegation from La Liga.

    Stadium Team(s)
    Estadio de Gran Canaria Las Palmas
    Estadio de Montilivi Girona
    Estadio de Vallecas Rayo Vallecano
    Estadio La Rosaleda Malaga
    Municipal de Butarque Leganes
    RCDE Stadium Espanyol
    Visit Mallorca Estadi Mallorca

    Bundesliga stadiums in FIFA 21

    Gamers can enjoy the renowned Bundesliga atmosphere in Borussia Dortmund's famous Yellow Wall at Signal Iduna Park, rivals Schalke's VELTINS-Arena, or the ever-popular BORUSSIA-PARK.

    Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena is not in FIFA 21. It will appear in eFootball PES 2021 as a Konami exclusive.

    The picturesque Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, home of Union Berlin, appears for the first time in FIFA 21.

    Stadium Team(s)
    BayArena Bayer Leverkusen
    BORUSSIA-PARK Borussia Monchengladbach
    Deutsche Bank Park Eintracht Frankfurt
    Mercedes-Benz Arena Stuttgart
    Olympiastadion Hertha Berlin
    Opel Arena Mainz
    PreZero Arena Hoffenheim
    Red Bull Arena (Leipzig) RB Leipzig
    RheinEnergieStadion Koln
    Signal Iduna Park Borussia Dortmund
    Stadion An der Alten Forsterei Union Berlin
    VELTINS-Arena Schalke
    Volkswagen Arena Wolfsburg
    wohninvest Weserstadion Werder Bremen
    WWK Arena Augsburg

    Stadion An der Alten Forsterei Union Berlin FIFA 21

    2. Bundesliga stadiums in FIFA 21

    Hamburg's 57,000-capacity Volksparkstadion is one of the most impressive second-division stadiums in the world, and it is available in FIFA 21.

    Paderborn's Benteler-Arena is in the game for the first time.

    Stadium Team(s)
    Benteler-Arena Paderborn
    Dusseldorf-Arena Fortuna Dusseldorf
    HDI-Arena Hannover
    Max-Morlock-Stadion Nurnberg
    Volksparkstadion Hamburg

    Benteler Arena Paderborn FIFA 21

    Ligue 1 stadiums in FIFA 21

    There are only three Ligue 1 stadiums available to play at in FIFA 21: PSG's Parc des Princes, Marseille's Orange Velodrome, and Lyon's Groupama Stadium. There are no Ligue 2 stadiums in FIFA 21.

    Stadium Team(s)
    Groupama Stadium Lyon
    Orange Velodrome Marseille
    Parc des Princes Paris Saint-Germain

    Serie A stadiums in FIFA 21

    San Siro, the historic home of AC Milan and Inter, is the only Serie A stadium available in FIFA 21 as Serie A has granted full licensing to Konami for eFootball PES 2021. San Siro is set to be demolished and replaced with a new venue in real life.

    The Stadio Olimpico, home of Lazio and Roma, is no longer available after being featured in FIFA 20. 

    Stadium Team(s)
    San Siro Inter / AC Milan

    International stadiums in FIFA 21

    EA Sports has exclusive rights to the Champions League as a game mode so Turkey's Ataturk Olympic Stadium - venue for the 2021 Champions League final - is in FIFA 21.

    Wembley Stadium is also included, and will host English cup finals.

    Stadium Team(s)
    Ataturk Olympic Stadium Turkey
    Wembley Stadium England

    Rest of World stadiums in FIFA 21

    Shakhtar Donetsk's Donbass Arena, a popular choice in Ultimate Team, is in FIFA 21. Spartak Moscow's Okritie Arena is also available.

    Stadium Team(s)
    Donbass Arena Shakhtar Donetsk
    Otkritie Arena Spartak Moscow / Russia

    Eredivisie stadiums in FIFA 21

    Ajax's 55,500-capacity Johan Cruyff ArenA is one of the most recognisable venues in European football, and it is available in FIFA 21.

    However, it is the only Eredivisie stadium in the game.

    Stadium Team(s)
    Johan Cruyff ArenA Ajax / Netherlands

    MLS stadiums in FIFA 21

    There is one new addition to the MLS stadium roster in FIFA 21, with Portland Timbers' Providence Park available for the first time.

    More MLS stadiums could be added in future as the league's popularity continues to grow.

    Stadium Team(s)
    BC Place Vancouver Whitecaps
    CenturyLink Field Seattle Sounders
    Dignity Health Sports Park LA Galaxy
    Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta United
    Providence Park Portland Timbers
    Red Bull Arena (New Jersey) New York Red Bulls

    Liga MX stadiums in FIFA 21

    Estadio Azteca, known as 'The Colossus of Santa Ursula' in Mexico City, is the only Liga MX stadium in FIFA 21.

    Stadium Team(s)
    Estadio Azteca Club America / Cruz Azul / Mexico

    Saudi Pro League stadiums in FIFA 21

    Two Saudi Arabian venues are included in FIFA 21: King Abdullah Sports City near Jeddah and King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

    Stadium Team(s)
    King Abdullah Sports City Al-Ahli / Al-Ittihad
    King Fahd Stadium Al-Shabab / Al-Nassr

    J1 League stadiums in FIFA 21

    Gamba Osaka's striking geometric Panasonic Stadium Suita is the only official J1 League stadium in FIFA 21.

    Stadium Team(s)
    Panasonic Stadium Suita Gamba Osaka

    Argentine Primera Division stadiums in FIFA 21

    Stadium Team(s)
    Libertadores de America  Independiente
    Estadio Presidente Peron Racing Club

    Generic stadiums in FIFA 21

    Alongside the 95 officially licensed stadiums, there are also 30 generic venues in FIFA 21.

    Find all of the generic stadiums below.

    Stadium Team(s)
    Al Jayeed Stadium -
    Aloha Park -
    Arena del Centenario -
    Arena D'Oro -
    Court Lane -
    Crown Lane -
    Eastpoint Arena -
    El Grandioso -
    El Libertador -
    Estadio de las Artes -
    Estadio El Medio -
    Estadio Presidente G.Lopes -
    Euro Park -
    FeWC Stadium (PS4 and Xbox One) -
    Forest Park Stadium -
    FUT Stadium (only on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in FUT ONLY) -
    Ivy Lane -
    Molton Road -
    O Dromo -
    Sanderson Park -
    Stade Municipal -
    Stadio Classico -
    Stadion 23. Maj -
    Stadion Europa -
    Stadion Hanguk -
    Stadion Neder -
    Stadion Olympik -
    Town Park -
    Union Park Stadium -
    Waldstadion -

    VOLTA venues in FIFA 21

    There are five new venues for the VOLTA Football game mode in FIFA 21: Sydney, Paris, Dubai, Sao Paulo, and Milan.

    VOLTA Football Venue
    Amsterdam Underpass
    Barcelona
    Berlin
    Buenos Aires
    Cape Town
    Dubai
    Lagos
    London
    Mexico City
    Miami
    Milan
    New York
    Paris
    Paris Streets
    Parking Lot
    Rio de Janeiro
    Rome
    Sao Paulo
    Sydney
    Tokyo
    Venice Beach
    VOLTA Stadium
    Warehouse

