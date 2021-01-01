Fan View: Kanu joins Nigerians to celebrate Ndidi and Iheanacho's FA Cup triumph with Leicester City

The Super Eagles duo played key roles as Brendan Rodgers' side claimed the coveted title at Wembley Stadium

Nigerians including former Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu have taken to social media to celebrate Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi after their FA Cup triumph with Leicester City.

The Foxes defeated Premier League rivals Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday, thanks to Youri Tielemans' 63rd-minute strike.

Iheanacho was in action for 67 minutes while Ndidi was solid in the middle of the park for the entire duration.

Their title triumph has made their compatriots happy with many cheering for them during the Foxes' landmark win.

Congrats 🎉🎉🎉 to Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho their team Leicester city just won the FA Cup for the 1st time. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬



#FACupFinal #CHELEI pic.twitter.com/xowKjFOLdm — Hersphem_effects🇳🇬 (@asfem) May 15, 2021

Leicester did it with Ndidi and Iheanacho.

A win for Nigeria too.



Sorry Chelsea fans — Aneke Leonard Arinze (@AnekeArinzeLeo) May 15, 2021

Congrats Leicester city

Congrats Iheanacho

Congrats Ndidi

Man of the the match Tielema



We do it for Chukwueze on 26. #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/XNj0XRstuy — Triz🇳🇬🇳🇬💙❤️❤️F*ckbadgovernance (@Noble10wolf) May 15, 2021

Congratulations congratulations champions 🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/Qs3GifQ4il — Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) May 15, 2021

Senior Man's Soap is REAL!!!!



Congratulations to Iheanacho, Ndidi and the Entire @LCFC City team.....

A team who at a time was staring relegation In the face, rose up n won the EPL n now have added the FA Cup to the cabinet!!!! — Pahpie's Hair Signature (@pahpies) May 15, 2021

We all agreed to support our brothers, “Iheanacho and Ndidi” so no ranting pls. #CHELEI — Prince Adèwàlè (@THErealSOFTIE) May 15, 2021

I’m happy for Ndidi and Iheanacho regardless. On to the next…🇳🇬🇳🇬 — I AM ME (@VicOkeleke) May 15, 2021

Ndidi❤️❤️

Iheanacho❤️❤️



They deserved it. — __n.ell.y (@__Blackboyy) May 15, 2021

So happy for senior man Iheanacho and Ndidi😍😍😍😍 — Kingdom (@KingdomOgor) May 15, 2021

Congratulations to Iheanacho, Ndidi and Leicester City on their first ever #FACup



Well deserved. 👏🏽 — ً (@jeffthegent) May 15, 2021