Fabin replaces Tanko as Ghana U23 coach, Boadu gets U15s

The 61-year-old has returned to national coaching duty with the West Africans

Former U17 and U20 coach Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin has been named new trainer of the national U23 side.

The erstwhile and man takes over from Ibrahim Tanko, who supervised the Black Meteors' campaign at the U23 in last year.

Fabin's last coaching position was a three-month spell with Ghana Premier League side Allies last year.

"The Ghana Football Association has named Paa Kwasi Fabin as Head Coach of the National Under 23 team, the Black Meteors," the GFA announced on their official website.

"He will be assisted by Akapko Patron with Ben Owu as goalkeepers trainer.

"Other members of the technical team are:

Andrew Ayim - Team Doctor, Albert K. Evedzi - Physiotherapist, Ablade Kumah - Welfare Officer, Emmanuel Opoku - Equipment Officer.

"The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the Black Meteors as follows: Frederick Acheampong - Chairman, Frederick Moore - Vice Chairman, Frederick Boateng - Member, George Aforklenyuie - Member, Nana Adu Abankro Acheampong - Member."

Fabin guided Ghana to a runners-up finish at the 2017 U17 Afcon, before leading the team to the quarter-final of Fifa U17 World Cup in .

He then moved on to the U20 side where he suffered disappointments. His team failed to progress beyond the group stage at both the 2018 Wafu B Cup of Nations and the 2019 Afcon.

Fabin, who also briefly coached 's U17 and U20 sides, will be assisted by Akapko Patron in his new role.

Elsewhere, coach Samuel Boadu has been named head coach of Ghana's male U15 outfit while Kobina Mensah has been appointed as his assistant.