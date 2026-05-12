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Book England vs Ghana Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy England vs Ghana tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Gillette Stadium information & more

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All you need to know about securing seats to see England in World Cup action

Following the clash with Croatia, England head to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on June 23 to take on Ghana in their second World Cup Group L match-up. The Black Stars famously reached the quarter-finals in 2010.

England have had several memorable encounters with African teams at previous World Cup tournaments, including the epic 3-2 extra-time win against Cameroon in 1990 and the 2-1 injury-time win vs Tunisia during the 2018 group stages.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for England vs Ghana, including where to buy and ticket prices.

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When is England vs Ghana at the World Cup 2026?

crest
World Cup - Grp. L
Gillette Stadium

England World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The Three Lions roared during their World Cup group opener four years ago, netting six goals against Iran. Will they make a fast start again?

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Wed June 17

England vs Croatia

AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

Tickets

Tue June 23

England vs Ghana

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

Tickets

Sat June 27

Panama vs England

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Tickets

Ghana World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Despite their World Cup heroics in 2006 and 2010, Ghana only managed to win a single game during both 2014 and 2022 tournaments combined. What awaits the Black Stars during their following group matches?

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Sun June 14

Ghana vs Panama

BMO Field (Toronto)

Tickets

Tue June 23

England vs Ghana

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

Tickets

Sat June 27

Croatia vs Ghana

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Tickets

How to buy England vs Ghana tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are England vs Ghana tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 16 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The stadium is approximately 20 miles southwest of Downtown Boston. It's served as the regular home for both the NFL's New England Patriots and the MLS' New England Revolution since opening in 2002.

Away from football, a whole host of the world's biggest music stars have performed at the Foxborough venue. During 2025, AC/DC, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, The Weeknd, and Coldplay were just some of the acts who staged concerts there. Later this year, the likes of Usher, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran, amongst many others, will be appearing at Gillette Stadium too.

For the FIFA World Cup 2026, Gillette Stadium's seating capacity is 65,000, which incorporates 5,876 club seats and 82 luxury suites. It will host seven World Cup 2026 matches in total, five group matches and two knockout stage encounters.

What to expect from England vs Ghana?

ENG

Last match

GHA

0

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
1/1

ENG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

GHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
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Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)France - 2 (1998, 2018)Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

Gary Lineker remains England's top scorer (with 10 goals) at World Cup Finals. He scored six times during Mexico '86 (where he claimed the golden boot) and netted four at Italia'90.

Peter Shilton will be remembered forever in World Cup folklore for his involvement in Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' moment during Mexico'86. The goalkeeper is also the most capped England player at World Cup Finals, having played in 1982, 1986 and 1990.

Not only does Ghanian legend, Asamoah Gyan, top the all-time World Cup scoring charts for the Black Stars, after netting 6 goals during his three campaigns (2006, 2010 and 2014), he's also featured for his country the most times (11) of any player at the World Cup.

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