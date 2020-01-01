Ghana

Eid Mubarak: Wakaso and Andre Ayew headline Ghanaian stars in Eid-ul-Fitr celebration

Mubarak Wakaso - Twitter
Players took to social media to send well-wishes to celebrate on the special day 

Ghanaian stars were not left out as Muslims enjoy Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Sunday.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

While Muslim players like Mubarak Wakaso was spotted in a family photo with Ghana legend Abedi Ayew Pele, Andre Ayew and Kasim Nuhu Adams took to social media to leave posts of well-wishes.

    Non-Muslims like Jonathan Mensah, Nicholas Opoku and Gideon Mensah joined their brothers on the other side of the religious divide to mark the special day.

    Below are some posts spotted on Twitter:

