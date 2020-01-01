Eid Mubarak: Wakaso and Andre Ayew headline Ghanaian stars in Eid-ul-Fitr celebration

Players took to social media to send well-wishes to celebrate on the special day

Ghanaian stars were not left out as Muslims enjoy Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Sunday.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

While Muslim players like Mubarak Wakaso was spotted in a family photo with legend Abedi Ayew Pele, Andre Ayew and Kasim Nuhu Adams took to social media to leave posts of well-wishes.

Non-Muslims like Jonathan Mensah, Nicholas Opoku and Gideon Mensah joined their brothers on the other side of the religious divide to mark the special day.

Below are some posts spotted on Twitter:

Eid Mubarak 🙏🏽to everyone celebrating and May the blessings of this day be with us through out the year...🤲🏽 @dailypaper @PapaGhana pic.twitter.com/WetfCFmwUn — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) May 24, 2020

Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the world. May Allah Accept our fasting and forgive us our sins. May this season bring lots of peace and happiness to us.🕋🙏🏻 @DeSheikh1 pic.twitter.com/Jn8j7IjGEz — Kassim Nuhu Adams (@KassimAdams24) May 24, 2020

To all my Muslim fans/friends across the globe, may this day bring you immense joy, happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Eid Mubarak!!! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/KLG10tEUjo — Gideon Mensah (@gideonmensah_14) May 23, 2020

To all my Muslim brothers out there 💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/ResjlOy4jT — Jerry Akaminko (@jville15) May 24, 2020

Barka da salah to all my muslim friends and their families around the world. May Allah’s peace be with you always..Happy Eid🎉🙏🏻 — isaac cofie (@1_general_1) May 24, 2020

Happy Eid Mubarak To All My Muslim friends and family 🙏🤲🏼🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/TQ6GxCRrlH — Enoch Adu Kofi (@enochadukofi) May 24, 2020

Eid Mubarak to my Muslim brothers and sisters across the world🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/HryIB1LIrW — Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) May 24, 2020

Eid Mubarak to all Muslims🙏 pic.twitter.com/Tp7NYwSXzc — lion 16 (@fataud1) May 24, 2020

May the light of the moon fall directly on you and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Happy Eid! to all my Muslim brothers and sisters @warisgh10 @WakasoBobby @Muniruofficial @MuntariOfficial @babarahmangh pic.twitter.com/U0u66joQSe — R. Boakye-Yiadom (@Boakye__Magic14) May 24, 2020