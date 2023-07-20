David de Gea rejects contract offer from Inter to replace Andre Onana as ex-Man Utd goalkeeper wants La Liga return

David de Gea has rejected the chance to join Inter as a replacement for Andre Onana, who has signed for Manchester United.

De Gea offered deal by Inter

Onana moves to United

Spaniard rejects offer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Record reports that the Spain international, who left United upon the expiration of his contract, has rejected the chance to move to San Siro and replace Onana, who has replaced De Gea at United. The Milan club offered the goalkeeper a salary worth €5 million (£4m/$6m) but he is holding out for closer to €10m (£9m/11m), which would equate to a rough weekly wage of £220,000-per-week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims that Inter have already shifted their focus and are working on deals to sign Shakhtar Donetsk 'keeper Anatoliy Trubin and Bayern Munich's Yann Sommer as they bid to replace Onana.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While De Gea wants to remain one of the highest paid goalkeepers in the game - his United contract was worth more than €60m (£52m/$67m) over four years with bonuses included - he may find that the only destination that can match his demands is Saudi Arabia. The player would like to return to La Liga, where he played for Atletico Madrid, but it remains to be seen if a club can afford his wages.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? De Gea will hope to find a new club prior to the 2023-24 season or he risks being left in limbo.