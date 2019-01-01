Dauda charges Kotoko ahead of Al-Hilal tie in Caf Confederation Cup

The former Porcupine Warrior believes the current team has the potential to pull off a shock in the campaign

Former Asante Kotoko player Dauda Mohammed has urged the side to give their all in Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to face the North Africans in a matchday one fixture of the group stage, which will mark their return to the 'money zone' of the competition following an eleven-year absence.

"I wish them good luck, but will entreat them to work very hard since that is the only way they can achieve something from the competition," Dauda, who currently plays for Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem on loan from Belgian club Anderlecht, told Kotoko's official website.

"The players must be focused and organised. The experienced players must guide the new ones.

"With the quality we have and the kind of management we have now, I believe we can make the final.

"Moreover, I am sure Dr. Kwame Kyei and his staff are also working hard to make the players feel comfortable and relaxed to enable them to play their hearts out."

The Porcupines, who reached the Caf Confederation Cup final in 2004, were bundled out of the competition in the preliminary round last year.



