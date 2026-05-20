How to buy Croatia vs Ghana tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Lincoln Financial Field information & more

Croatia travels to the East Coast for a pivotal showdown against Ghana in what promises to be a decisive final Group L match in the World Cup 2026.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Croatia vs Ghana, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Croatia vs Turkey at the World Cup 2026?

World Cup - Grp. L Lincoln Financial Field

Croatia World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 17 2026 England vs Croatia AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tickets June 24 2026 Panama vs Croatia BMO Field, Toronto Tickets June 27 2026 Croatia vs Ghana Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets

Ghana World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 18 2026 Ghana vs Panama BMO Field, Toronto Tickets June 23 2026 England vs Ghana Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Tickets June 27 2026 Croatia vs Ghana Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets

How to buy Croatia vs Ghana tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Croatia vs Ghana tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Croatia vs Ghana match in Philadelphia, entry-level prices are currently a significant draw for fans looking to catch this high-stakes Group L finale. As the 2022 bronze medalists face off against one of Africa’s most consistent powerhouse nations, demand for this weekend's fixture at Lincoln Financial Field is expected to be intense.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $510 to $750 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $510 – $800

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $850 – $1,200

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,250 – $2,500

Hospitality/VIP: $1,770+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Philadelphia is a major historic hub and the match falls on a Saturday, local demand for such a critical group-deciding encounter is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this clash at Lincoln Financial Field.

Everything you need to know about Lincoln Financial Field

The Philadelphia venue, known commercially as Lincoln Financial Field (and designated as Philadelphia Stadium for the tournament), is a masterpiece of modern stadium design that reflects the historic and industrious spirit of the City of Brotherly Love.

Located in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, the stadium’s architecture is inspired by the city’s heritage and its professional football team.

The most striking features are the wing-like canopies over the east and west stands, designed to evoke the soaring wings of an eagle, and the 'Eagle's Nest' balcony in the north end zone. The exterior blends traditional red-brick façades - referencing Philadelphia's historic architecture - with exposed steel that pays homage to the city's iconic bridges.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 69,000 seats.

One of its greatest strengths is the intimacy of the seating bowl; the front rows are positioned just 60 feet from the sidelines, ensuring fans are incredibly close to the action.

Recognized as one of the 'greenest' venues in global sports, the stadium is powered by over 11,000 solar panels and several wind turbines, and it recently achieved LEED Platinum certification.