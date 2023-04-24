‘The worst I have ever seen’ - Cristian Stellini slams Tottenham’s first 25 minutes against Newcastle and admits he has ‘no words’ to explain performance

Cristian Stellini criticised Tottenham Hotspur's performance in the first 25 minutes against Newcastle United where they conceded five goals.

Stellini slams Tottenam's performance

Worst performance he has ever seen

Conceded five goals within 21 minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League clash against Newcastle United turned out to be a nightmare for Tottenham Hotspur as they suffered a humiliating 6-1 at the hands of the Magpies.

A brace each by Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak and a goal from Joelinton helped the hosts take a 5-0 lead within the first 21 minutes of the game. Harry Kane then pulled on back for Spurs before Callum Wilson scored the sixth goal for the Magpies.

Tottenham interim head coach Cristian Stellini opined that the performance of his team in the first 25 minutes of the match was the worst he has ever seen.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Stellini said, "There are no words to explain a performance like this. The first 25 minutes were maybe the worst I've ever seen. Changing the system was the wrong decision and that's my responsibility.

"We have to apologise to everyone. If it's the system, it's easier to change. If it's not the system, then we have to analyse why.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The heavy defeat at the hands of Newcastle comes as a huge blow for the North London club who are in the race to finish among the top four teams. They are currently fifth on the table and are six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played two games fewer.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR? Stellini's side will be next seen in action on April 28 when they take on Manchester United in the Premier League.