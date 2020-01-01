Coronavirus: Hearts of Oak have second match postponed

The Phobians have had a second game postponed in three days due to safety concerns

The Football Association (GFA) has announced the rescheduling of 's Ghana Premier League ( ) clash with , prolonging the former's wait for their first action of the new season.

The matchday two fixture, originally set for Saturday, will now be played on November 24.

The change has been necessitated by a coronavirus outbreak in the camp of the Phobians, a situation which resulted in the postponement of their matchday one tie against .

"The Ghana Premier League match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Ashgold SC scheduled for Saturday, November 21 has been postponed to a later date," the GFA has announced on its official website.

"This measure is to ensure that members of Accra Hearts of Oak team who will return from isolation this week will get adequate time to prepare for the league game.

"In view of the above-mentioned development, the game will now be played on Tuesday, November 24.

"All stakeholders involved have been duly informed of the changes."

Hearts were originally scheduled to begin their 2020-21 league campaign with an away encounter with Aduana last Saturday.

The game was, however, postponed indefinitely less than 24 hours prior to kick-off after the detection of more cases in the Phobians' camp after three members initially tested positive.

Ashanti Gold, on the other hand, were in action on matchday one as they were held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Karela United at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

In related Ghana Premier League news, Liberty Professionals and Bechem United settled for a draw in one of two matchday one games played on Monday.

George Ansong scored in the 14th minute to put hosts Liberty in front but Steven Owusu hit back for Karela after recess to ensure a 1-1 draw at Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

In the second game of the day, Allies and Dreams FC similarly played out a draw, this time around on a 0-0 scoreline, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Monday's results mean all but one of eight matchday one fixtures of the 2020-21 league term have ended in stalemates. Wafa's 4-3 home triumph over King Faisal remains the only exception.