Chelsea star Fran Kirby withdraws from England's Arnold Clark Cup squad with injury

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby has withdrawn from England's Arnold Clark Cup squad due to a knee injury, with Aston Villa's Jordan Nobbs replacing her.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kirby suffered the injury in Chelsea's midweek win over West Ham, which secured their place in the Continental Cup final. There is no news yet regarding the severity of the problem.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nobbs, who moved to Aston Villa from Arsenal in the January window to get more minutes and enhance her England chances, will take her place in the squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Lionesses start the defence of their Arnold Clark Cup trophy on February 16 against South Korea, before taking on Italy on February 19 and Belgium on February 22. The tournament will serve as ideal preparation for this summer's Women's World Cup for the European champions.

