Moises Caicedo replacement? Brighton close in on 19-year-old wonderkid Carlos Baleba to replace £115m man

Harry Sherlock
BalebaGetty
Brighton & Hove AlbionPremier LeagueLilleTransfers

Brighton are closing in on the signing of Carlos Baleba from Lille as they look to replace Moises Caicedo, who has joined Chelsea.

  • Brighton set to confirm deal
  • Baleba to replace Caicedo
  • Midfielder is only 19

WHAT HAPPENED? Per Fabrizio Romano, Brighton are close to signing Baleba from Lille after agreeing a fee worth €27 million (£23m/$29m) plus €3m (£2.5m/$3m) in add-ons. The 19-year-old has only made 23 senior appearances for the club, but he will now be tasked with replacing Caicedo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caicedo, of course, joined Chelsea earlier this summer in a deal worth a club-record £115m ($146m) and the club have yet to buy a midfielder in his stead. Baleba is now set to make the move prior to the transfer deadline, and Brighton will hope he makes as much of an impact as the new Blues star.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Carlos Baleba

Moises Caicedo Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images

Next matches

20230521 Roberto De Zerbi(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Brighton will hope to get a deal done swiftly as next week's transfer deadline looms.

