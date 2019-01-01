Caf Confederation Cup: Zesco to play for Zambia against Kotoko - coach Lwandamina

Zega Mambo boss looks ahead to Sunday's final group game against the Porcupine Warriors in the continental inter-club championship

Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says the club have the image of Zambia to defend when they host in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Currently bottom of Group C, Zega Mambo's hopes of making the quarter-finals have already been dashed ahead of the final matchday of the group stage.

But Sunday's game will not be taken lightly all the same, according to the gaffer.

“Even the last game is also important; it’s not that we will go on the pitch to play," Lwandamina told Cafonline.

"We have to protect the image of the country.

"I know it will not be an easy game at this stage.

"I am sure it will be very critical for the teams [who are still in the competition].

"We are gone [eliminated] but we will move on from whatever we have gotten and am sure we will be strong [again]."

After opening the group series on a high with a 2-0 triumph over country rivals Nkana FC, Zesco fell 2-1 to Kotoko on matchday two before being held at home by Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan.

Zega Mambo's woes continued on the fourth matchday as they well handed a 3-1 away defeat by Hilal before a 3-0 loss to Nkana last Sunday condemned them to an early elimination with a match to spare.