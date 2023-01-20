Burnley vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Burnley against West Brom in the Championship in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Burnley and West Brom are in hot form when the two sides clash at Turf Moor in Friday's Championship bout.

Under the tutelage of former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany, the Clarets have lost only twice in the league this season and now boast of a 16-point lead over third-placed Watford after beating Coventry 1-0 last weekend, having also beaten Premier League side Bournemouth 4-2 in the FA Cup third round.

Leaders Burnley are yet to lose a home game in the Championship this season, but West Brom are not far behind in sixth place and come into the match after a 4-0 win over National League side Chesterfield in their FA Cup third-round replay.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Burnley vs West Brom date & kick-off time

Game: Burnley vs West Brom Date: January 20, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Jan 21) Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley

How to watch Burnley vs West Brom on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be shown on ESPN+.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will showcase the game on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Sky Go.

The match will neither be telecast nor streamed in India.

Burnley team news & squad

The foot injury that Taylor Harwood-Bellis suffered in the FA Cup win at Bournemouth will leave the defender sidelined for around two months, with full-back Charlie Taylor to continue alongside Louis Beyer in the heart of the defence.

And with Vitinho not making the trip to Burnley, Tyler Roberts should be called into action at right-back.

Burnley possible XI: Muric; Roberts, Beyer, Taylor, Maatsen; Cullen, Gudmundsson, Brownhill; Benson, Rodriguez, Zaroury

Position Players Goalkeepers Peacock-Farrell, Franchi, Muric Defenders Taylor, Egan-Riley, Roberts, McNally, Al-Dakhil, Maatsen, Beyer Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cullen, Bastienl Forwards Rodriguez, Barnes, Twine, Manuel, Zaroury, Tella, Churlinov, Dervisoglu

West Brom team news & squad

Kyle Bartley's foot injury leaves the defender unavailable, while forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has a three-game ban to serve after his sending off in the 3-3 Chesterfield draw earlier this month.

Winger Matt Phillips was forced out with an injury in the second half in the recent meeting with Chesterfield, leaving him doubtful to face Burnley.

With Karlan Grant also unavailable for Friday's game, it looks like that Daryl Dike will keep his place in attack, as one of Erik Pieters or Semi Ajayi will replace Bartley alongside Dara O'Shea at the back.

West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Molumby, Wallace, Swift, Diangana; Dike