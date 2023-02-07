Bronze & Williamson return as England's Arnold Clark Cup squad is revealed

Lucy Bronze and Leah Williamson are among those back in Sarina Wiegman's England squad after missing the Lionesses' November camp due to injuries.

Bronze and Williamson back after missing last camp

Hemp and Kirby also return

Young goalkeeper Ramsey gets second senior call-up

WHAT HAPPENED? Lauren Hemp and Fran Kirby had to withdraw from the European champions' last squad, too, but join Bronze and Williamson by returning for this month's Arnold Clark Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Uncapped goalkeeper Emily Ramsey earns her second senior call-up and Manchester City midfielder Laura Coombs is in for the first time since November 2020 as well, as England prepare to host the second edition of their new friendly tournament and defend the trophy they won last year.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite making moves in the January transfer window to boost their chances of a World Cup berth, both Jordan Nobbs and Beth England miss out. Gabby George, Esme Morgan and Nikita Parris are also not selected.

ENGLAND SQUAD IN FULL:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Emily Ramsey (Everton, on loan from Manchester United), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Jess Park (Everton, on loan from Manchester City), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Katie Robinson (Brighton), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash)

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Lionesses kick-off their Arnold Clark Cup defence when they face South Korea on February 16, with games against Italy (Feb 19) and Belgium (Feb 22) to follow.