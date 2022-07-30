Benni McCarthy: Fans intrigued by South Africa legend's coaching role at Manchester United

Reports that South Africa legend Benni McCarthy has joined Manchester United as the first-team strikers’ coach have been greeted with excitement and disbelief by fans online.
McCarthy, a lifelong United fan, has reportedly agreed to join Erik Ten Hag’s coaching staff to work with the club’s forwards following stints as head coach of PSL teams Cape Town City and AmaZulu.
A section of fans were left wondering how the former Ajax Amsterdam, FC Porto and Blackburn Rovers striker was going to work with Cristiano Ronaldo while others feel United’s young forwards will benefit greatly from McCarthy’s experience.
Our very own BENNI McCarthy to coach CR7. What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/lyie7UddJp— ivar (@ivar_no23) July 30, 2022
"Ek sê, Ronaldo, I told you to sprint, jou ma se poes!" 😭😭😭 Benni McCarthy is gonna be a problem. 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/s1nd2vGxzL— Ricky Spanish ZA🇿🇦 🍥 (@Neo_C137) July 30, 2022
Our own Benni McCarthy will be coaching Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial etc.— Football Stage (@Football__Stage) July 30, 2022
Benni McCarthy going to see Sancho and call him laanie— Ché (@che___xo) July 30, 2022
If you saw how his football career was...— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) July 30, 2022
If you saw how quickly he got his badges...
If you saw what he did with Cape Town City and AmaZulu...
Then you will know how ambitious Benni McCarthy has always been 👌🏽
Benni McCarthy after his first training session with Martial pic.twitter.com/F7winKAyxi— Zubair (@ZubiDoobiDoo) July 30, 2022
Benni McCarthy signs for Manchester United as the First Team Strikers Coach!!— Busani Mtalana (@busani_mtalana) July 30, 2022
We are proud of you Coach Benni🇿🇦❤️
As of right now, Benni McCarthy is Cristiano Ronaldo's coach in the goalscoring department.— 2 UP FRONT (@TwoUpFrontPod) July 30, 2022
benni mccarthy is the greatest south african to ever lace up.— tommy (@thatguyistommy) July 30, 2022
The development also left some fans in awe of Ronaldo’s longevity given the Portuguese superstar was playing with McCarthy in the Premier League 14 years ago.
BENNI MCCARTHY TO COACH CRISTIANO RONALDO— Soccerzela (@soccerzela) July 30, 2022
14 years ago, they battled it out for the EPL Golden Boot 🔥
1. Drogba (Chelsea) - 20 ⚽
2. McCarthy (Blackburn) - 18 ⚽
3. Ronaldo (Manchester United) - 17 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/AJ5gOFu9j2
Other supporters took the opportunity to relive the 2003 Champions League battle between United and Porto when McCarthy scored twice to knock the Red Devils out of the competition as Jose Mourinho’s side went on to be crowned European champions.
Welcome Benni McCarthy! pic.twitter.com/Yh6yPt0pCB— ' (@ftblnatt) July 30, 2022
Feels like the right moment to relive this incredible moment— Soccerzela (@soccerzela) July 30, 2022
Benni McCarthy scores a brace in the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester United. Quinton Fortune scored the only goal for United..... What a time 🇿🇦pic.twitter.com/QzvfGz6Ckw
Some supporters feel this is a testament to the point that South Africa has top coaches.
Benni McCarthy as first team strikers coach at Man Utd? HUGE 🔥🔥🔥🥹🥹— DK (@ditebogomailula) July 30, 2022
Listen! South Africa is cooking World Class Football coaches, Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy, Desiree Ellis. Let's gooo! pic.twitter.com/yv7xD9ZCoB— Umlando (@Umlando5) July 30, 2022
Benni McCarthy is gone. He is destined for greatness in this football thing! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/vSfDZ8M6jp— Dr Mthobeli Jileka (@MthoJileka) July 30, 2022
Benni McCarthy joins United as a Striker Coach. Someone tell the glazers to get the bread up cause Martial's Ballon D'or clause is active. Benni in the 18 area is like Morne Steyn dropping kicking, that ball is going through the sticks. From Cape Town to Carrington, massive. pic.twitter.com/ru8fr6znnU— Football and Friends (@FootyNFriends) July 30, 2022
So proud of Benni McCarthy on his appointment of leading and coaching the striking force of Manchester United.— Athi Buthi (@TsweraB) July 30, 2022
A former UCL winner with Jose Mourinho, he is a man who has done it all. So well deserved, fly that SA flag high my man. First it was Quinton Fortune, now it's McCarthy pic.twitter.com/ACFLDktPhw
McCarthy played in the Premier League for four years with Blackburn from 2006-2010, scoring 37 goals in 109 games before he moved to West Ham in 2009 where he managed only 14 appearances in a two-year spell after which he returned home to join Orlando Pirates.
He inspired the Pirates team that won the treble but that came after he had won his first league crown, the Dutch Eredivisie with Ajax in 1998, followed by a four-year trophy-laden spell with Porto which yielded two Primera Liga, a Champions League and Portuguese Cup.
McCarthy took his first coaching job with Cape Town City in June 2017 and won his first trophy as coach when he guided them to the MTN8 at the end of the season but he was dismissed in November 2019 after which he joined AmaZulu in December 2020.
He led AmaZulu to a record-high second-place finish in the PSL and after guiding them to the group stages of the Caf Champions League, he left the club in March 2022.